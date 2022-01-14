About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
CDC Projects Over 62,000 COVID-19 Deaths Over the Next Four Weeks

by Colleen Fleiss on January 14, 2022 at 9:14 AM
CDC Projects Over 62,000 COVID-19 Deaths Over the Next Four Weeks

More than 62,000 more people could die from coronavirus in the coming four weeks, predicted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Current forecasts may not fully account for the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant or changes in reporting during the holidays and should be interpreted with caution," said the CDC.

The country reported nearly 3,000 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a new high since mid February last year, CDC data showed.

The daily COVID-19 deaths figure has been on the increase in recent weeks, as the new Omicron variant has spurred new surge in cases and hospitalizations since early December, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country is witnessing more than 1,600 COVID-19 deaths each day, according to CDC data.

Source: IANS
