Causes of Complications During Pregnancy and Delivery in Adolescents Examined

Font : A- A+



African American race, rural residence, inadequate education, low socioeconomic status, unemployment, and lack of social support were found to be linked to poor pregnancy outcomes in adolescent mothers. The findings of the study are published in Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.

Causes of Complications During Pregnancy and Delivery in Adolescents Examined



Pregnancy in adolescence has been linked with increased risks of mortality and life-threatening complications in young mothers and their newborn babies. New research suggests that biology alone does not explain the high incidence of these adverse outcomes.



‘Social determinants of health drive inequalities in adolescent perinatal health have been revealed. ’ The findings suggest that certain social determinants of health--conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live, and age--may place subgroups of adolescent mothers at a high risk of poor pregnancy outcomes.



"Our analyses of the scientific literature revealed that social determinants of health drive inequalities in adolescent perinatal health," said senior author Dr. Maria Ospina of the University of Alberta, in Canada. "The most disadvantaged groups of teen moms are at the highest risk of having adverse maternal and birth outcomes, and it is crucial to recognize these high-risk groups of adolescent mothers," added first author Sana Amjad.



Source: Eurekalert Pregnancy in adolescence has been linked with increased risks of mortality and life-threatening complications in young mothers and their newborn babies. New research suggests that biology alone does not explain the high incidence of these adverse outcomes.The findings suggest that certain social determinants of health--conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live, and age--may place subgroups of adolescent mothers at a high risk of poor pregnancy outcomes."Our analyses of the scientific literature revealed that social determinants of health drive inequalities in adolescent perinatal health," said senior author Dr. Maria Ospina of the University of Alberta, in Canada. "The most disadvantaged groups of teen moms are at the highest risk of having adverse maternal and birth outcomes, and it is crucial to recognize these high-risk groups of adolescent mothers," added first author Sana Amjad.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: