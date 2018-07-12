medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Causes of Complications During Pregnancy and Delivery in Adolescents Examined

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 7, 2018 at 9:52 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

African American race, rural residence, inadequate education, low socioeconomic status, unemployment, and lack of social support were found to be linked to poor pregnancy outcomes in adolescent mothers. The findings of the study are published in Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.
Causes of Complications During Pregnancy and Delivery in Adolescents Examined
Causes of Complications During Pregnancy and Delivery in Adolescents Examined

Pregnancy in adolescence has been linked with increased risks of mortality and life-threatening complications in young mothers and their newborn babies. New research suggests that biology alone does not explain the high incidence of these adverse outcomes.

The findings suggest that certain social determinants of health--conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live, and age--may place subgroups of adolescent mothers at a high risk of poor pregnancy outcomes.

"Our analyses of the scientific literature revealed that social determinants of health drive inequalities in adolescent perinatal health," said senior author Dr. Maria Ospina of the University of Alberta, in Canada. "The most disadvantaged groups of teen moms are at the highest risk of having adverse maternal and birth outcomes, and it is crucial to recognize these high-risk groups of adolescent mothers," added first author Sana Amjad.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Quiz on Multiple Pregnancy

Twins? Triplets? So, you now know you are having a multiple pregnancy. How do you prepare for a multiple birth? What risks are involved? Take this quiz to find ...

High Risk Pregnancy Group Calculator

Medindia offers you a useful calculator to find out if you fall under the high risk pregnant group. Take the precautionary steps and avoid complications during pregnancy.

Progestogens May Help Prevent Premature Child Birth

Progestogens administration to pregnant women might help to prevent preterm births. However, it is not effective in women undergoing multiple pregnancies.

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care AIDS and Pregnancy 

What's New on Medindia

Bubble Baby Disease

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive