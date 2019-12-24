medindia

Cause of High Nighttime Blood Pressure in Apnea Patients Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 24, 2019 at 6:00 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients with OSA are at an high risk of cardiovascular problems due to a mechanism called "reverse dipping" that causes blood pressure to increase than lower during sleep. University of Missouri School of Medicine researchers have identified a reason for reverse dipping that may help patients with OSA get the help they need before cardiovascular disease develops.
Cause of High Nighttime Blood Pressure in Apnea Patients Identified
Cause of High Nighttime Blood Pressure in Apnea Patients Identified

OSA affects around 22 million Americans. In addition to sleep problems, it can cause other health issues, including high blood pressure, chronic heart failure and stroke.

Show Full Article


"We can now identify those with OSA at the highest risk of cardiovascular problems in order to prevent them from developing additional complications," said David Gozal, MD, the Marie M. and Harry L. Smith Endowed Chair of Child Health at the MU School of Medicine.

"We can treat those patients more aggressively to ensure they adhere to therapy and use their continuous positive airway pressure device (CPAP) properly."

Gozal and fellow MU collaborator Abdelnaby Khalyfa, PhD, studied 46 patients diagnosed with OSA. They ranged in age from 18 to 70. Fifteen participants were identified to have a rise in blood pressure during sleep, while the remaining 31 participants had blood pressure readings that either remained the same or declined at night. The researchers collected blood from each participant to study the messages cells produce and send to each other through microscopic packages called exosomes.

"We found that the cell messages coming from participants with night-time elevated blood pressure were different than those transmitted in subjects with normal blood pressure," Gozal said. "The altered messages caused the cells that line the blood vessels to become dysfunctional. Those disturbed vessels allowed inflammatory cells to enter the vessels' walls, causing hardening of those vessels and leading to cardiovascular disease."

Gozal said the cell message discovery will help clinicians personalize treatment for each patient diagnosed with OSA. A simple blood test administered at the beginning of a sleep study could indicate each patient's cardiovascular risk.

Gozal said additional research is needed to study the patients at highest risk of cardiovascular complications from OSA to see if CPAP compliance can actually reduce blood pressure or normalize the cell messages used to determine a patient's risk.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthLow Blood Pressure
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Acute Renal Failure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive