Catheter Ablation Benefits Heart Failure Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 25, 2018 at 8:57 PM Heart Disease News
For patients with atrial fibrillation and heart failure, catheter ablation was found superior to conventional drug therapy. Findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Catheter Ablation Benefits Heart Failure Patients
Atrial fibrillation is associated with thromboembolic stroke, systemic embolism, and decompensated heart failure. The benefits and harms of catheter ablation versus drug therapy for patients with atrial fibrillation have not been firmly established.

Researchers from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai reviewed six published randomized controlled trials to compare the benefits and harms between catheter ablation and standard drug therapy (rate or rhythm control medications) in adult patients with atrial fibrillation and heart failure. Their analysis showed that compared to medication, catheter ablation was associated with reductions in all-cause mortality and heart failure hospitalizations and improvements in left ventricular ejection fraction; quality of life; cardiopulmonary exercise capacity; and 6-minute walk test distance, with no statistically significant increase in serious adverse events.

The major adverse events rates observed in the pooled analysis were 7.2 percent in the ablation group and 3.8 percent in the standard therapy group. Despite the complications associated with catheter ablation, the authors explain that the long-term benefits in all-cause mortality, heart failure hospitalizations, and overall clinical outcomes must be weighed in clinical decision making.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Quiz on Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition associated with increased heart rate and irregular rhythm, which requires immediate attention. Test your knowledge on atrial fibrillation by taking this ...

Diabetes Drug Could Treat Common Heart Failure Syndrome

Metformin could be used in treating heart failure by causing relaxation of a key heart muscle protein called titin, allowing the heart to completely fill with blood before pumping it around the body

Early Follow-up Decreases Death Risk, Hospital Admission in Heart Failure Patients

Heart failure patients have a decreased risk of death, hospital admission if seen by a doctor in the first seven days after emergency department discharge, finds a new study.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

