Cashew Shell Compound Has the Ability to Mend Damaged Nerves

In vitro, the addition of the compound to rat cells most responsible for myelination -- oligodendrocyte precursor cells, or OPCs -- spurred induction of IL-33 and rapidly increased the expression of myelin genes and proteins, including dose-dependent increases in myelin basic protein

In two animal models of demyelination, treatment with the compound increased the relative presence of IL-33-expressing OPCs and led to reduced paralysis

In an animal model of demyelination treated with the compound, dissection and electron microscopy showed dose-dependent increases in myelination

said the paper's senior author, Subramaniam Sriram, MBBS, William C. Weaver III Professor of Neurology and chief of the Division of Neuroimmunology. Previous work led by Sriram showed that a protein induced myelin formation. IL-33 is an immune response regulator, and multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder. The cashew shell compound is called anacardic acid. Sriram and team grew interested in it because it's known to inhibit an enzyme involved in gene expression, and the team had discovered that whatever inhibits HAT induces production of IL-33. The report includes a range of new findings that point to potential therapeutic use of anacardic acid for demyelinating diseases.