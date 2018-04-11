medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Caregiver’s Mental Health: African -Americans Cope Better Compared To White Caregivers

by Rishika Gupta on  November 4, 2018 at 12:38 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Caring for cancer patients: African -Americans cope better in terms of mental health compared to white caregivers, finds a new study. The findings of this study are going to be discussed at the 11th AACR Conference on The Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved on Nov. 2-5.
Caregiver’s Mental Health: African -Americans Cope Better Compared To White Caregivers
Caregiver’s Mental Health: African -Americans Cope Better Compared To White Caregivers

African-Americans caring for loved ones with cancer were less likely than their white peers to report distress and depression, possibly due to stronger social support.

"Informal caregivers, generally family members or friends, play an increasingly large role in the care of cancer patients," said the study's co-lead author, Maria Thomson, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Policy at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

"We do not have a good understanding of exactly how burdensome this is, how it affects caregiver health and economic outcomes over time, or which aspects caregivers view as particularly burdensome," she continued.

To compare perceived burden, depression, and distress between African-American and white informal caregivers, Thomson and colleagues enrolled 90 caregivers, 44 African-American and 46 white, all of whom were providing end-of-life care to cancer patients. They surveyed the caregivers on demographics, preparedness for caregiving, and distress, and rated them on the CES-D scale for depression and the Zarit Burden scale for caregiver burden.

The African-American caregivers reported significantly lower distress, depression, and caregiver burden. Overall, older caregivers reported lower levels of distress than younger caregivers.

Thomson said that preparation for the caregiving role was a major factor in the respondents' mental and emotional well-being. She said caregivers of any race who felt they had received adequate information, training, and support regarding the caregiving role were significantly less likely to report distress.

Religiosity also played a role, with African-American caregivers more likely to identify church or faith-based groups as a source of social support compared with white caregivers. The authors said this finding could help inform future interventions to support caregivers.

"Finding that African-American caregivers reported lower levels of caregiver burden and depression, as compared to white caregivers, is important for understanding how to develop effective caregiver supports," said first author Laura A. Siminoff, PhD, dean of the College of Public Health at Temple University in Philadelphia.

"This illustrates that there are likely to be important sociocultural differences in the ways in which caregivers experience and attach meaning to caregiving, where they prefer to seek support, and the types of support that would be most helpful," she added.

The authors cautioned that this study represents preliminary findings from a larger, ongoing study. They anticipate that the broader study will provide more complete information on how caregivers fare over time and which factors affect their emotional and mental health.

Thomson and Siminoff added that racial and ethnic minorities are underrepresented in existing research on cancer caregivers, and future research should aim for more diverse, representative samples.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Zika Virus Passed To Caregiver from Patient in Utah

The elderly patient had an "unusually high level of virus in the blood," though it is still not known exactly how the infection spread.

Strategies for Alzheimer's Patient and Caregiver Support Outlined

The newly framed plan targets to improve the quality of care, timely diagnosis and education for the family members of those with Alzheimer's disease.

Lend a Helping Hand by Supporting Caregivers On This "National Family Caregiver Month"

Caregivers dedicate their lives and make innumerable sacrifices for taking care of people who age or has a disability. They fulfill all their needs 24/7.

Now a Better Caregiver Performance With Reduced "Alarm Fatigue" in Hospitals

Monitor alarms in hospitals come in handy in saving lives of patients, but their frequency of beeping leads to fatigue in caregivers, thereby desensitising the caregivers.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive