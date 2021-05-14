by Dr Jayashree on  May 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM Lifestyle News
Cardiovascular Disease Chance High Among Obese Teens
Childhood obesity increases the likelihood of metabolic disorders and cardiovascular diseases in adulthood. But the importance of considering differences between the sexes is ignored.

In order to address this concern, scientists affiliated with the University of São Paulo's Biomedical Sciences Institute (ICB-USP) and the Medical School of Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo (FCM-SCMSP) conducted a study with 92 adolescents in Brazil and issued in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

The findings of study were obesity associated changes like increased levels of triglycerides and LDL, so-called 'bad cholesterol',, while decreased level of HDL, 'good cholesterol' seen in obese girls. whereas, obese boys displayed no significant differences in lipid profile.


"We compared obese and non-obese girls and boys aged 11-18, simultaneously addressing anthropometrics, lipid and lipoprotein profile, and hormone and neuropeptide levels, with a special emphasis on sex-dependent responses. To our knowledge, this is the first study to take this multifactor approach," said Estefania Simoes, first author of the article.

This first multifactor approach study compared only anthropometrics, lipid and lipoprotein profile, and hormone and neuropeptide levels among both the sexes but did not reveal the effects of obesity.



Source: Eurekalert

