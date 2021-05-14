Cardiovascular Disease Chance High Among Obese Teens

Childhood obesity increases the likelihood of metabolic disorders and cardiovascular diseases in adulthood. But the importance of considering differences between the sexes is ignored.



In order to address this concern, scientists affiliated with the University of São Paulo's Biomedical Sciences Institute (ICB-USP) and the Medical School of Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo (FCM-SCMSP) conducted a study with 92 adolescents in Brazil and issued in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.



The findings of study were obesity associated changes like increased levels of triglycerides and LDL, so-called 'bad cholesterol',, while decreased level of HDL, 'good cholesterol' seen in obese girls. whereas, obese boys displayed no significant differences in lipid profile.



‘Obese girls have increased Cardiovascular Disease risk’





This first multifactor approach study compared only anthropometrics, lipid and lipoprotein profile, and hormone and neuropeptide levels among both the sexes but did not reveal the effects of obesity.







