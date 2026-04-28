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Cardiogenic Shock in Men: Unveiling the Hidden Dangers of Heart Failure

by Manjubashini on Apr 28 2026 10:39 AM

Since 2010, deaths from heart failure and arrhythmia-related cardiogenic shock have spiked, with men experiencing the highest increase.

Cardiogenic Shock in Men: Unveiling the Hidden Dangers of Heart Failure
A sharp shift in cardiogenic shock (CS) mortality rates has been revealed in new research presented at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2026.(1 Trusted Source
Etiology-Specific Mortality Trends in Ischemic and Non-Ischemic Cardiogenic Shock in U.S. Adults (1999-2020)

Go to source)
While heart attack-related deaths (ischemic CS) have declined due to improved clinical care, mortality rates linked to heart failure (HF) and arrhythmia has surged drastically since 2010.

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Analyzing the CDC WONDER database from 1999–2020, researchers found that non-ischemic cardiogenic shock deaths are rising annually by 14.30% for heart failure and 12.33% for arrhythmia-related conditions.

This trend is particularly severe among men. The findings highlight an urgent need for specialized cardiovascular systems to address the growing burden of non-ischemic heart disease.

Triggers of Non-Ischemic Cardiogenic Shock: Muscle Weakness or Inflammation

Each year, more than 50,000 Americans experience CS, a critical, life-threatening condition that occurs when the heart dysfunctions, reducing blood flow and oxygen delivery to critical tissues and organs.(2 Trusted Source
Cardiogenic Shock

Go to source) Ischemic CS is characterized by a sudden, massive failure of the heart, most often after an acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack.

Cardiogenic Shock - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Cardiogenic Shock - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Cardiogenic shock is defined as reduced cardiac output due to inability of the heart to pump adequate blood in the presence of a normal blood volume.
Non-ischemic CS is typically triggered by genetics, muscle weakness, infections, or inflammation, often due to congestive HF or arrhythmia (also known as an abnormal heart rhythm). Historically, CS research has primarily focused on ischemia, since ischemic injury causes over 80% of CS cases.(3 Trusted Source
Ischaemic cardiogenic shock

Go to source)

Using the CDC's WONDER database (1999–2020), researchers stratified AMI, HF, and arrhythmia data to evaluate CS mortality trends in adults aged 25 and above. Clinicians calculated age-adjusted mortality rates (AAMR) per 100,000 patients, annual percentage changes (APC), and average annual percentage changes (AAPC) using Join Point regression analysis.

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Study Statistics and Urgent Policy Initiatives for Regional Shock Systems or Research

The study found that:
  • Deaths from heart attack-related CS declined from 1990 to 2020 (AAPC -1.95), with females experiencing a significantly greater reduction compared to males (AAPC –2.72 vs. -1.72).
  • Conversely, CS deaths stemming from HF increased overall (AAPC +5.12), with a 25% greater growth in males versus females (AAPC +5.71 vs. +4.56).
  • Arrhythmia-related deaths also rose significantly from 1999 to 2020 (AAPC +4.45), with men having a 26.7% greater increase compared to females (AAPC +4.93 vs. +3.89).
  • From 2010 to 2020, CS deaths related to heart attack stabilized, while HF and arrhythmia-related deaths spiked dramatically (APC +14.30, +12.33).
“Despite a steady decline in heart attack-related CS deaths, non-ischemic CS mortality has risen sharply in the United States in the last 15 years, which should be cause for concern,” said Yasitha Kakarlapudi, MD, DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas.

While our results suggest health systems have successfully improved care for ischemic CS, non-ischemic CS remains an under-recognized public health challenge. Policy initiatives supporting regional shock systems, improved access to advanced mechanical support, and targeted trials for non-ischemic cardiogenic shock are urgently needed.”

References:
  1. Etiology-Specific Mortality Trends in Ischemic and Non-Ischemic Cardiogenic Shock in U.S. Adults (1999–2020) - (https://scai.confex.com/scai/2026/meetingapp.cgi/Paper/45986)
  2. Cardiogenic Shock - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482255/)
  3. Ischaemic cardiogenic shock - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472029922002958)

Source-Eurekalert

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
Heart attacks once caused 80% of #cardiogenicshock cases, but #heartfailure and #arrhythmia risks are heightening, especially in men. We need new policy and lifestyle shifts to protect heart health. #hearthealth #heartattack #healthylifestyle #cardiology #policyinitiatives #heartattackrisk #menshealth #womenshealth

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