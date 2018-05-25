medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Carcinogens in Barbecue Smoke Cause Greater Damage to Skin Than to Lungs

by Sushma Rao on  May 25, 2018 at 1:35 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Summer days are best spent chilling out with family and friends over a sizzling barbecue. The aromas of barbecue can almost engulf the entire neighborhood. However, the smoke that emanates from grilling food can literally harm your skin.
Carcinogens in Barbecue Smoke Cause Greater Damage to Skin Than to Lungs
Carcinogens in Barbecue Smoke Cause Greater Damage to Skin Than to Lungs

In a study appearing in Environmental Science & Technology, scientists report that skin is a more important pathway for uptake of cancer-causing compounds produced during barbecuing than inhalation. They also found that clothing cannot fully protect individuals from this exposure.

In the U.S., 70 percent of adults own a grill or a smoker, and more than half of them grill at least four times a month, according to the Barbecue Industry Association. But barbecuing produces large amounts of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs. These carcinogenic compounds can cause respiratory diseases and DNA mutations.

Eating grilled foods is the most common source of PAHs arising from barbecuing. However, according to a previous study by Eddy Y. Zeng and colleagues, bystanders near barbecues were likely exposed to considerable amount of PAHs through skin exposure and inhalation, even if they didn't eat the grilled foods. Building on that study, the team sought to more precisely quantify skin uptake of PAHs from barbecue fumes and particles.

The researchers divided volunteers into groups at an outdoor barbecue to provide them with varying degrees of exposure to the food and the smoke. After analyzing urine samples from the volunteers, the researchers concluded that, as expected, diet accounted for the largest amount of PAH exposure.

However, the skin was the second-highest exposure route, followed by inhalation. They say oils in barbecue fumes likely enhance skin uptake of PAHs. The team also found that while clothes may reduce skin exposure to PAHs over the short term, once clothing is saturated with barbecue smoke, the skin can take in considerable amounts of PAHs from them. They suggest washing clothes soon after leaving a grilling area to reduce exposure.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

BBQ Linked to Obesity

BBQ Linked to Obesity

The practice of holding summer barbeques are being seen as one of the major reasons for the rise of obesity in Britain, a group of health experts warned.

BBQs Banned to Clear Pollution for Asian Games

BBQs Banned to Clear Pollution for Asian Games

Roadside barbecue stalls will be banned from November 1 to clear up pollution for the Asian Games in Guangzhou, southern China, announced the state media.

Cook Your Barbecue Meat in the Oven First, FSA Warns

Cook Your Barbecue Meat in the Oven First, FSA Warns

The FSA is urging anyone planning a barbecue to oven-cook the meat first. The organization has estimated that 280,000 people a year suffer from food poisoning from barbecued food.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania (TTM) is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their ...

 Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...