Carboxamide: New Potent Antiviral Against Cytomegalovirus

N-benzyl hydroxypyridone carboxamide could be the novel potent antiviral agent inhibiting Human Cytomegalovirus (HCMV) in submicromolar range.
Researchers describe the structure-activity relationship (SAR) for 8a, and the characterization of potent analogs for cytotoxicity/cytostatic property, the preliminary mechanism of action, and the absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) properties in the new study.
It revealed pharmacophore features adding optimal antiviral profile, including the 5-OH, the N-1 benzyl, at least one -CH2− in the linker, and a di-halogen substituted phenyl ring in the amide moiety.
‘New research validates N-benzyl hydroxypyridone carboxamide as a viable agent for potent and mechanistically distinct antivirals against HCMV.’
ADME profiling measuring aqueous solubility, plasma and liver microsomal stability, and parallel artificial membrane permeability assay (PAMPA) permeability demonstrated largely favorable drug-like properties.
These studies validate the N-benzyl hydroxypyridone carboxamide as a viable chemotype for potent and mechanistically distinct antivirals against HCMV.
