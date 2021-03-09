by Angela Mohan on  September 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM Drug News
Carboxamide: New Potent Antiviral Against Cytomegalovirus
N-benzyl hydroxypyridone carboxamide could be the novel potent antiviral agent inhibiting Human Cytomegalovirus (HCMV) in submicromolar range.

Researchers describe the structure-activity relationship (SAR) for 8a, and the characterization of potent analogs for cytotoxicity/cytostatic property, the preliminary mechanism of action, and the absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) properties in the new study.

It revealed pharmacophore features adding optimal antiviral profile, including the 5-OH, the N-1 benzyl, at least one -CH2− in the linker, and a di-halogen substituted phenyl ring in the amide moiety.


Various analogs were found with sub-micromolar antiviral potency and good selectivity index. The preliminary mechanism of action characterization used a pUL89-C biochemical endonuclease assay, a virus entry assay, a time-of-addition assay, and a compound withdrawal assay.

ADME profiling measuring aqueous solubility, plasma and liver microsomal stability, and parallel artificial membrane permeability assay (PAMPA) permeability demonstrated largely favorable drug-like properties.

These studies validate the N-benzyl hydroxypyridone carboxamide as a viable chemotype for potent and mechanistically distinct antivirals against HCMV.



