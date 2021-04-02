by Hannah Joy on  February 4, 2021 at 1:56 PM Coronavirus News
CanSino's Covax Advances to Phase-3 Trials
China's CanSino Biologics Inc. has advanced to phase-3 trials of its coronavirus vaccine with the support of findings of an independent data monitoring committee, said media reports.

The independent committee "found the drug maker's Covid-19 vaccine met its pre-specified primary safety and efficacy targets under an interim analysis of phase-3 trial data," the report said.

No adverse events related to the vaccine had occurred, according to the Xinhua news agency.


The vaccine candidate, referred to as Ad5-nCoV, is developed by CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Academy of Military Sciences in China.

CanSino was approved to conduct phase-3 clinical trials in some countries in Europe and Asia, Wu Yuanbin, an official with China's Ministry of Science and Technology, said in September last year.



Source: IANS

