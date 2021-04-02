CanSino's Covax Advances to Phase-3 Trials

No adverse events related to the vaccine had occurred, according to the Xinhua news agency.
‘CanSino Biologics Inc. has got green light to continue phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine. CanSino was approved to conduct phase-3 clinical trials in some countries in Europe and Asia.’
The vaccine candidate, referred to as Ad5-nCoV, is developed by CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Academy of Military Sciences in China.
CanSino was approved to conduct phase-3 clinical trials in some countries in Europe and Asia, Wu Yuanbin, an official with China's Ministry of Science and Technology, said in September last year.
Source: IANS