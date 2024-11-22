Cannabis Use Worsens Brain Connectivity in Young Adults at Risk for Psychosis

Cannabis use disrupts brain activity in young adults prone to psychosis, offering insights for new treatments targeting symptoms current medications miss.

Cannabis is the most commonly used federally illegal drug in the United States; 52.5 million people, or about 19% of Americans, used it at least once.

Cannabis Disrupts Synapse Refining in the Brain

The Challenge of Treating Social Withdrawal and Lack of Motivation

Limitations of Current Medications in Treating Psychosis

Tracking Structural Brain Changes for Predicting Psychosis

A new study has revealed that young adults at risk of psychosis exhibit reduced brain connectivity, a deficiency that seems to be exacerbated by cannabis use. This finding opens the door for developing treatments for psychosis that address symptoms that current medications miss ().In a groundbreaking study, researchers at McGill University found a significant reduction in synaptic density—the connections between neurons that facilitate brain communication—in individuals at risk of psychosis, when compared to a healthy control group.“Not every cannabis user will develop psychosis, but for some, the risks are high. Our research helps clarify why,” said Dr. Romina Mizrahi, senior author of the study and professor in McGill’s Department of Psychiatry.“Cannabis appears to disrupt the brain’s natural process of refining and pruning synapses, which is essential for healthy brain development.”Using advanced brain scanning technology, the team studied 49 participants aged 16 to 30, including individuals with recent psychotic symptoms and those considered at high risk. The results, published in, indicate that lower synaptic density is linked to social withdrawal and lack of motivation, symptoms the researchers say are difficult to treat.“Current medications largely target hallucinations, but they don’t address symptoms that make it difficult to manage social relationships, work, or school,” said first author Belen Blasco, a Ph.D. student at McGill’s Integrated Program in Neuroscience. “By focusing on synaptic density, we may eventually develop therapies that enhance social function and quality of life for those affected.”While cannabis is a known risk factor for developing psychosis, which can progress to schizophrenia, this is the first time researchers have measured structural changes in the brains of a high-risk population in real time.The team’s next research phase will explore whether these observed brain changes could predict psychosis development, potentially enabling earlier intervention.Source-Eurekalert