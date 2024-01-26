Cannabis Use Linked to Current Asthma Prevalence in the US

Exploring the Nexus: Cannabis Use and Asthma in the U.S.



‘The higher the frequency of cannabis use, the greater the likelihood of asthma, with minimal alteration observed after adjusting for cigarette use. #cannabis #asthma #cigarettes #smoking’

Asthma is more prevalent among individuals in the U.S. who have reported cannabis use in the last 30 days. The likelihood of asthma is notably higher in those who reported cannabis use for 20 to 30 days per month, stated Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers. The findings are published in the journal,“With the growing use of cannabis across the U.S., understanding potential links between cannabis use and asthma is increasingly relevant to population health. This relationship is an emerging area and requires thorough collaborative investigation by experts in these fields,” said corresponding author Renee Goodwin, PhD, in the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and Epidemiology at the City University of New York.Data were drawn from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health a representative, annual survey of 32,893 individuals aged 12 and older in the United States. The researchers used regression modeling to examine the relationship between frequency of any cannabis and/or blunt (i.e., cannabis smoked in a hollowed-out cigar) use in the past 30 days among individuals with current asthma, and adjusting further for demographics and current cigarette smoking.Current asthma was more common among individuals who reported cannabis use in the past 30-days, relative to those who did not (10 percent vs. 7.4 percent.) The odds of asthma was significantly greater among individuals reporting cannabis use 20-30 days/month and blunt use, 6-15 and 20-30 days/month respectively, than in individuals without asthma. Overall, the prevalence of asthma was 7.4 percent in the sample.“Our findings add a significant layer to the nascent body of research on potential harms associated with cannabis use by being the first to show a link between cannabis use in the community and respiratory health risks; specifically increased asthma prevalence. Examining asthma prevalence in both adolescents and adults helps to inform public health initiatives and policies geared towards mitigating its risks, and underscores the importance of understanding the interplay between cannabis use and respiratory health.”Source-Eurekalert