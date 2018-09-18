Cannabis Use in E-cigarettes by US Youth: Report

In 2016, nearly one in eleven U.S. middle and high school students used cannabis in electronic-cigarettes, revealed an analysis of survey data.

Data were from a 2016 survey of students in the 6th through 12th grades which used a nationally representative sample of students in public and private schools.



‘Among e-cigarette users, nearly 1 in 3 high school students and nearly 1 in 4 middle school students reported having ever used cannabis in e-cigarettes. ’ Researchers note their estimates were consistent with or higher than previous study reports, and that comparability between studies could be limited by differences in survey question wording. Researchers suggest their findings reinforce the importance of strategies to reduce cannabis use in e-cigarettes.



Authors: Katrina F. Trivers, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, and coauthors



To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.



(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.1920)



Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



