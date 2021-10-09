Cannabis Usage Increases Heart Attack Risk Among Youngsters

Advertisement
Recent and frequent usage of cannabis among adults below 45 years are twice at higher risk of suffering heart attack (myocardial infarction), finds a study published in the journal CMAJ .
Earlier studies have shown the link between heavy usage of cannabis and heart failure. The current study shows the relationship between the frequency of cannabis intake, method of consumption and myocardial infarction among young adults.
Frequent of Cannabis causes myocardial infarction among adults less than 45 years of age.
The study used the data collected from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , which included 33,000 adults between 18-44 years. In the data about 17% of them used cannabis in the past 30 days. Heart attack was reported in 1,3% cannabis users and 0.8% non-users. The cannabis users were mostly male, alcohol drinkers, smokers and used e-cigarettes which increased the risk of heart attack.
Heart Attack also called myocardial infarction is caused when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The risk factors for heart attack are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and smoking.
According to Dr. Karim Ladha- clinician scientist at Unity Health Toronto. "We found an association between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction, which persisted across an array of robust sensitivity analyses. Additionally, this association was consistent across different forms of cannabis consumption, including smoking, vaporization, and other methods such as edibles. This suggests that no method of consumption is safer than another in this regard."
The study only provides information on the relationship but the biological mechanism is unknown. Adults, physicians, and other clinicians should be aware of the cannabis usage and cardiovascular risk associated with it.
The scientists say that "The large sample size, generalizability and detailed data on cannabis consumption of this cross-sectional study provide unique insight into this growing public health concern. Further studies and more data are needed to confirm these findings and elucidate the mechanisms contributing to cannabis-associated cardiovascular outcomes,".
Source: Medindia
