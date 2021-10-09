  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Cannabis Usage Increases Heart Attack Risk Among Youngsters

    by Shravanthi Vikram on September 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM

    Cannabis Usage Increases Heart Attack Risk Among Youngsters
    Recent and frequent usage of cannabis among adults below 45 years are twice at higher risk of suffering heart attack (myocardial infarction), finds a study published in the journal CMAJ .

    Earlier studies have shown the link between heavy usage of cannabis and heart failure. The current study shows the relationship between the frequency of cannabis intake, method of consumption and myocardial infarction among young adults.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    The study used the data collected from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , which included 33,000 adults between 18-44 years. In the data about 17% of them used cannabis in the past 30 days. Heart attack was reported in 1,3% cannabis users and 0.8% non-users. The cannabis users were mostly male, alcohol drinkers, smokers and used e-cigarettes which increased the risk of heart attack.

    Advertisement
    Heart Attack
    Heart Attack also called myocardial infarction is caused when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The risk factors for heart attack are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and smoking.

    According to Dr. Karim Ladha- clinician scientist at Unity Health Toronto. "We found an association between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction, which persisted across an array of robust sensitivity analyses. Additionally, this association was consistent across different forms of cannabis consumption, including smoking, vaporization, and other methods such as edibles. This suggests that no method of consumption is safer than another in this regard."

    The study only provides information on the relationship but the biological mechanism is unknown. Adults, physicians, and other clinicians should be aware of the cannabis usage and cardiovascular risk associated with it.

    The scientists say that "The large sample size, generalizability and detailed data on cannabis consumption of this cross-sectional study provide unique insight into this growing public health concern. Further studies and more data are needed to confirm these findings and elucidate the mechanisms contributing to cannabis-associated cardiovascular outcomes,".

    Source: Medindia
    Advertisement
    << COVID-19 Cases Top 223 Million

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 -
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 - "Creating Hope Through Action"
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Chest Pain Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Cardiac Catheterization Drug Abuse Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts 

    Recommended Reading
    Cannabis
    Cannabis
    Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy .....
    Marijuana
    Marijuana
    Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive .....
    Smoking Cannabis Causes Vision Impairment
    Smoking Cannabis Causes Vision Impairment
    Smoking cannabis is linked to alteration of key visual functions including visual acuity, contrast ....
    Cannabis Use Increases Among Parents With Children at Home
    Cannabis Use Increases Among Parents With Children at Home
    Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....
    Cardiac Catheterization
    Cardiac Catheterization
    Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....
    Chest Pain
    Chest Pain
    Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....
    Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
    Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
    Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....
    Drug Abuse
    Drug Abuse
    Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....
    Heart Attack
    Heart Attack
    Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....
    Stress and the Gender Divide
    Stress and the Gender Divide
    Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close