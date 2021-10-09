Cannabis Usage Increases Heart Attack Risk Among Youngsters

Advertisement

Heart Attack also called myocardial infarction is caused when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The risk factors for heart attack are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and smoking.According to Dr. Karim Ladha- clinician scientist at Unity Health Toronto. "We found an association between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction, which persisted across an array of robust sensitivity analyses. Additionally, this association was consistent across different forms of cannabis consumption, including smoking, vaporization, and other methods such as edibles. This suggests that no method of consumption is safer than another in this regard."The study only provides information on the relationship but the biological mechanism is unknown. Adults, physicians, and other clinicians should be aware of the cannabis usage and cardiovascular risk associated with it.The scientists say that "The large sample size, generalizability and detailed data on cannabis consumption of this cross-sectional study provide unique insight into this growing public health concern. Further studies and more data are needed to confirm these findings and elucidate the mechanisms contributing to cannabis-associated cardiovascular outcomes,".Source: Medindia