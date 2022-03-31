Cannabis Exposure is Linked to the Risk of Obesity and High Blood Sugar

Cannabis usage among pregnant women may be associated with negative health outcomes in children as per a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.



Nearly 22% of pregnant women in 2016 Colorado study had detectable levels of cannabinoids in their body. The cannabis exposure (both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD)) may also increase the child's future risk of obesity and high blood sugar.