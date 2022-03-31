Cannabis Exposure is Linked to the Risk of Obesity and High Blood Sugar

Cannabis usage among pregnant women may be associated with negative health outcomes in children as per a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Nearly 22% of pregnant women in 2016 Colorado study had detectable levels of cannabinoids in their body. The cannabis exposure (both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD)) may also increase the child's future risk of obesity and high blood sugar.
"We found that cannabis use during pregnancy was linked to increased fat mass percentage and fasting glucose levels in 5-year-old children. We would encourage women to refrain from using any cannabis while pregnant or breastfeeding to minimize adverse health effects in the offspring. More studies are needed to understand how exposure to different cannabinoids during pregnancy may impact the offspring," says Brianna Moore, PhD, of the Colorado School of Public Health in Aurora, Colo.