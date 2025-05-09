Cannabis During Pregnancy: Why It`s a Big No for You and Your Baby?!

Cannabis is most common psychoactive substance which can alter mood, thoughts and perception of reality.

Heavy Cannabis users are at high risk for osteoporosis in later life due to reduced bone mineral density.

Risk Associated for Child

Premature Birth: Cannabis use during pregnancy result in pre term birth which led to increased risk of developmental delays, and learning disabilities.

Cannabis use during pregnancy result in pre term birth which led to increased risk of developmental delays, and learning disabilities. Stillbirth: It is death of fetus at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

It is death of fetus at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Neurodevelopmental effect: Exposure to cannabis in the womb may affect cognitive development, including impulsivity and ADHD and damage the nerve connections in the brain areas responsible for learning and memory.

Risk associated for Mothers

Anxiety and Depression: Regular and heavy use of cannabis lead to worsened depression, anxiety and mental health.

Regular and heavy use of cannabis lead to worsened and mental health. Potential for Dependency: About 10 percent of people who begin smoking cannabis will become addicted.

Medical guidance

Consult a healthcare Provider: Obstetricians and healthcare providers should be open and honest about the risks of use of cannabis and should offer resources for quitting.

Obstetricians and healthcare providers should be open and honest about the risks of use of cannabis and should offer resources for quitting. Quitting Cannabis: Quitting Cannabis can trigger symptoms like nausea, insomnia, anxiety, your healthcare provider can help in managing these symptoms.

Cannabis, the most common psychoactive substance used during pregnancy, is a growing concern as it can pass through the placenta and affect the development of the fetus . The main psychoactive compound is(TCH) and(cannabidol). A New study highlights on the use of cannabis and its long term impact on pregnancy ! (Cannabis use during pregnancy poses potential risks to both the mother and the developing fetus. Given the possible harmful effects, includingPrioritizing a healthy lifestyle and seeking guidance from healthcare professionals can help ensure the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby. It's essential to discuss any substance use, including cannabis, with your healthcare provider to receive personalized advice and care.Source-Oregeon Health & Science Science University