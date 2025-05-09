About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Cannabis During Pregnancy: Why It's a Big No for You and Your Baby?!

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on May 9 2025 11:42 AM

Cannabis is most common psychoactive substance which can alter mood, thoughts and perception of reality.

Cannabis During Pregnancy: Why It`s a Big No for You and Your Baby?!
Cannabis, the most common psychoactive substance used during pregnancy, is a growing concern as it can pass through the placenta and affect the development of the fetus . The main psychoactive compound is tetrahydrocannabinol(TCH) and CBD(cannabidol). A New study highlights on the use of cannabis and its long term impact on pregnancy ! (1 Trusted Source
Cannabis use during pregnancy and postpartum

Go to source)

Cannabis Use During Pregnancy may Affect Child’s Mental Health
Cannabis Use During Pregnancy may Affect Child’s Mental Health
Is it safe to use cannabis during pregnancy? Children who were exposed to cannabis while in the womb show more symptoms of mental health problems like depression and anxiety.
Advertisements

Risk Associated for Child

  • Premature Birth: Cannabis use during pregnancy result in pre term birth which led to increased risk of developmental delays, and learning disabilities.
  • Stillbirth:It is death of fetus at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
  • Neurodevelopmental effect: Exposure to cannabis in the womb may affect cognitive development, including impulsivity and ADHD and damage the nerve connections in the brain areas responsible for learning and memory.

Advertisements
Cannabis Use in Pregnancy: What's at Stake?
Cannabis Use in Pregnancy: What's at Stake?
Cannabis use during pregnancy is increasing, with more women facing cannabis use disorder, emphasizing the need for improved diagnosis, intervention, and research on its impact.

Risk associated for Mothers

  • Anxiety and Depression: Regular and heavy use of cannabis lead to worsened depression, anxiety and mental health.
  • Potential for Dependency: About 10 percent of people who begin smoking cannabis will become addicted.

Advertisements
What Are the Risks of Using Cannabis While Pregnant?
What Are the Risks of Using Cannabis While Pregnant?
Explore the impact of cannabis use during pregnancy on birth outcomes.

Medical guidance

  • Consult a healthcare Provider: Obstetricians and healthcare providers should be open and honest about the risks of use of cannabis and should offer resources for quitting.
  • Quitting Cannabis: Quitting Cannabis can trigger symptoms like nausea, insomnia, anxiety, your healthcare provider can help in managing these symptoms.
Cannabis use during pregnancy poses potential risks to both the mother and the developing fetus. Given the possible harmful effects, including low birth weight, preterm birth, developmental issues. Prioritizing a healthy lifestyle and seeking guidance from healthcare professionals can help ensure the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby. It's essential to discuss any substance use, including cannabis, with your healthcare provider to receive personalized advice and care.

Cannabis and Pregnancy : A Risky Mix!

Reference:
  1. Cannabis use during pregnancy and postpartum-(https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32060189/)

Source-Oregeon Health & Science Science University
CBD Exposure During Pregnancy Can Potentially Harm A Developing Fetus
CBD Exposure During Pregnancy Can Potentially Harm A Developing Fetus
Discover the dangers of devouring CBD during pregnancy and the dangers it causes to the fetus.

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional