Cannabis and the ER: Rise in Hospital Visits Linked to Mental Health Issues

Legalizing and increased consumption of cannabis has led to increased cases of people visiting hospitals, many due to anxiety, psychosis, and other mental health disorders.
Usage of cannabis has been on the rise due to the legalisation of cannabis and changing attitudes toward the substance. But research conducted on the volume of cases that visit hospitals for cannabis use has recently been published in BMJ, revealing that these visits have been on the rise, and many of them are related to mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, psychosis, and schizophrenia (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Disparities in cannabis-related emergency department visits across depressed and non-depressed individuals and the impact of recreational cannabis policy in Ontario, Canada
Go to source).
Key Findings from the StudyA study on emergency service use found that over a ten-year period, visits related to cannabis use increased significantly, with youth using the drug at higher rates.
‘Did You Know?Mental Health Diagnoses: Overall, nearly one-quarter of the pot-associated encounters had a principal diagnostic focus on a mental health condition.
Increased Risk of Psychosis: High tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) patients had very high chances of developing psychotic features as compared to those who used low THC cannabis.
Youth Most Affected: Youth in the specific group of 15-24 years dominated the mental health-related visits due to cannabis.
Underreported and Underserved: A large portion of the patients diagnosed with recurring cannabis-related mental disorders failed to seek the recommended psychiatric treatment or care.
Public Health Implications and Way ForwardThe results reaffirm the need to consider the preventive measures involving mental health and drug use:
Early Intervention: Primary care and emergency care are the best places to screen and counsel common mental disorders for patients to avoid adjunct chronic mental illness.
Increased cases of cannabis-related visits to emergency physicians regarding mental health are worrying everyone in the health facilities, policymakers, and societies. Therefore, the public interest and consideration of both liberty and mental health must be taken into consideration when addressing this public health issue.
