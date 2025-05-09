About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Cannabis and the ER: Rise in Hospital Visits Linked to Mental Health Issues

by Dr. Mridali Mehta on May 9 2025 2:23 PM

Legalizing and increased consumption of cannabis has led to increased cases of people visiting hospitals, many due to anxiety, psychosis, and other mental health disorders.

Usage of cannabis has been on the rise due to the legalisation of cannabis and changing attitudes toward the substance. But research conducted on the volume of cases that visit hospitals for cannabis use has recently been published in BMJ, revealing that these visits have been on the rise, and many of them are related to mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, psychosis, and schizophrenia (1 Trusted Source
Disparities in cannabis-related emergency department visits across depressed and non-depressed individuals and the impact of recreational cannabis policy in Ontario, Canada

Go to source).

Key Findings from the Study

A study on emergency service use found that over a ten-year period, visits related to cannabis use increased significantly, with youth using the drug at higher rates.

How Does Cannabis Affect Mental Health?
Patients who are cannabis users are more often male and suffer from depression, anxiety, and schizoaffective disorders.
Mental Health Diagnoses: Overall, nearly one-quarter of the pot-associated encounters had a principal diagnostic focus on a mental health condition.

Increased Risk of Psychosis: High tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) patients had very high chances of developing psychotic features as compared to those who used low THC cannabis.

Youth Most Affected: Youth in the specific group of 15-24 years dominated the mental health-related visits due to cannabis.

Marijuana - Types, Uses & Adverse effects
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.
Underreported and Underserved: A large portion of the patients diagnosed with recurring cannabis-related mental disorders failed to seek the recommended psychiatric treatment or care.

Public Health Implications and Way Forward

The results reaffirm the need to consider the preventive measures involving mental health and drug use:

Single Dose of Cannabis can Cause Psychosis, Depression, Anxiety in Healthy People
Newreview found no consistent evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) moderates the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC - the psychoactive component of cannabis) in healthy volunteers.
Public Awareness: There is a need to raise awareness regarding the effects of cannabis use, and more so full-spectrum cannabis or the ones with high THC levels on the mental health of a user.

Early Intervention: Primary care and emergency care are the best places to screen and counsel common mental disorders for patients to avoid adjunct chronic mental illness.

High-Potency Cannabis Alters DNA and Mental Health
Discover how high-potency cannabis alters DNA, potentially affecting mental health. Recent studies highlight its impact on psychosis risk and gene expression.
Policy Considerations: It is therefore fundamental that any laws written have regulatory measures towards the use and sale of cannabis to protect mental health.

Increased cases of cannabis-related visits to emergency physicians regarding mental health are worrying everyone in the health facilities, policymakers, and societies. Therefore, the public interest and consideration of both liberty and mental health must be taken into consideration when addressing this public health issue.

Reference:
  1. Disparities in cannabis-related emergency department visits across depressed and non-depressed individuals and the impact of recreational cannabis policy in Ontario, Canada - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37345465/)

Source-BMJ Group


