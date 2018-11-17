medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Cannabis-Allergic Child Experience Asthma Symptoms on Secondhand Marijuana Exposure

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 17, 2018 at 10:39 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke from cigarettes aggravates the symptoms of children and adults suffering from uncontrolled asthma who have cannabis allergy. The findings of the research were presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting.
Cannabis-Allergic Child Experience Asthma Symptoms on Secondhand Marijuana Exposure
Cannabis-Allergic Child Experience Asthma Symptoms on Secondhand Marijuana Exposure

"A 6-year-old boy suffering with severe asthma had family members who frequently smoked marijuana in the house," says allergist Bryce Hoffman, MD, ACAAI member and lead author of the study. "Even though family members didn't smoke marijuana in the same room as the child, he was exposed to traces of smoke and plant material. It was not clear why his asthma was so severe and not responding to aggressive asthma therapies until we determined he was allergic to cannabis. After the cannabis was removed from the house, his asthma improved."

In addition to the young boy's allergies to cannabis, the study indicates his grandmother also had a history of hives after personal use of cannabis.

"Although the boy didn't have any clear allergic symptoms such as hives - like his grandmother - we know indoor allergens like pets and dust mites can make asthma worse without obvious allergic symptoms," says Dr. Hoffman. "This is different from secondhand tobacco smoke which worsens asthma by irritating the lungs in a non-allergic way. The takeaway is that cannabis allergy can make asthma worse even without direct use. Anyone using cannabis needs to consider that others living in their house who have asthma - particularly children - may be at risk of uncontrolled asthma."

If your child has asthma that isn't well controlled, see an allergist. An allergist can set your child on the right track for the long term to handle their allergies or asthma.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Childhood Allergies

Childhood allergies are on the rise, may be potentially debilitating, may last lifelong, and require treatment under an experienced allergy specialist.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Christianson Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Paralysis

Swine Flu
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive