Cannabinoids to Treat Acute Pain: Study

The researchers included six trials in their study, five using oral cannabinoids, and one using intramuscular cannabinoids. They reported a significant difference in effect size between the oral and nonoral routes of administration, with intramuscular cannabinoids yielding a significant reduction in pain relative to placebo. There was no difference in effect between oral cannabinoids and placebo.
Editor-in-Chief Daniele Piomelli, Ph.D. University of California-Irvine, School of Medicine, states: "The meta-analysis conducted in this study reinforces the need for more rigorous studies to assess whether cannabis might be effective in the treatment of acute pain conditions."
Source: Eurekalert