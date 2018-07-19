Cannabinoids for Cancer Treatment?

Cannabinoids have anti-cancer properties that can be developed into new cancer drugs, research at the Rostock University Medical Center finds.
Phytocannabinoids are the most notable type of cannabinoid, and they occur naturally in the cannabis plant. Studies have shown that cannabinoids may stop cancer cells from dividing and invading normal tissue, and they may block the blood supply to tumors. Some studies also indicate that cannabinoids may enhance the body's immune response against the growth and spread of tumors.
"There is still a need for additional anti-cancer drugs
. In this context accumulating data from preclinical models suggest that cannabinoids elicit anti-cancer effects on several levels of cancer progression
," said author Prof. Burkhard Hinz, of Rostock University Medical Center, in?Germany. "Clinical studies are now urgently needed to investigate the impact of cannabinoids on cancer growth and progression in patients."
The study is published in the British Journal of Pharmacology
Source: Eurekalert