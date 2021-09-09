Medindia
Login Register
Advertisement

Cancer Treating Drug Cisplatin Increases Hearing Loss Risk

by Dr Jayashree on September 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM

Cancer Treating Drug Cisplatin Increases Hearing Loss Risk
The chemotherapy drug cisplatin is an effective treatment for children with cancer, but unfortunately it can also cause permanent hearing loss.

A new study published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society show that the hearing of very young children is impacted early during treatment and is affected to a greater extent than that of older children.

Advertisement

Previous studies have shown that up to 60% of children treated with cisplatin suffer from hearing loss.

Advertisement
To evaluate the course of cisplatin-related hearing loss, researchers examined data from 368 Canadian childhood cancer patients who received cisplatin and underwent a total of 2,052 audiological assessments. All patients were off cisplatin within three years of initiating the medication.

Three years after starting therapy, 75% of patients ≤5 years old and 48% of patients >5 years old had experienced cisplatin-related hearing loss. At three months and one year after initiating therapy, 27% and 61% of patients ≤5 years old had experienced cisplatin-related hearing loss, respectively.

A higher total dose of cisplatin at three months along with another chemotherapy drug vincristine, and a longer duration of concomitantly administered antibiotics exacerbated cisplatin-related hearing loss over time.

The underlying mechanism explaining the higher occurrence of cisplatin-related hearing loss in young children remains unclear, but maturing structures within the ear might be more vulnerable to the toxic effects of cisplatin.

Researchers hope that audiological monitoring at each cycle of cisplatin treatment will help to find the mechanistic basis of why younger children are more vulnerable to hearing loss and how to protect hearing during this life-saving chemotherapy course.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Covid-19 Lockdown Affected Passion and Intimacy in Relations...
New Report Highlights the Impact of Air Pollution in Childr... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 -
World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 - "Creating Hope Through Action"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Tinnitus Presbycusis Cancer and Homeopathy Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Testicular Cancer Acoustic Neuroma 

Recommended Reading
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body....
Childhood Cancer
Childhood Cancer
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and ......
New Tool Helps Identify Childhood Cancer Genes
New Tool Helps Identify Childhood Cancer Genes
A new computational algorithm called iExCN has been developed that helps predict cancer genes based ...
New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable
New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...
Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic Neuroma
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...
Presbycusis
Presbycusis
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Cancer
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...
Tinnitus
Tinnitus
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close