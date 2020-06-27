by Colleen Fleiss on  June 27, 2020 at 11:14 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cancer Survivors Overestimate the Quality of Their Diets: Study
Cancer survivors have estimated a higher than actual intake of healthy diet, providing opportunities for interventions to improve cancer survival rates, stated George Mason University researchers.

Dr. Hong Xue led the study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition. "Our study is an important step in the fight against cancer," explains Xue. "Now that we know the difference in perceived and actual diet quality among survivors, we can design tailored interventions to improve diets in this population. We know from earlier studies that this can reduce the risk of cancer relapse and improve long-term outcomes."

Xue and colleagues analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2005-2014 on 2,361 cancer survivors and 23,114 participants who had not had cancer as a comparison group. They analyzed the nationally representative NHANES data combined with participants' scores on the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) 2010, which measures adherence to dietary recommendations, as a measure of diet quality.


Older participants, those with higher incomes or levels of education, and Hispanic participants were more likely to overestimate their diet quality. Those who overrated their diet quality also had poorer diets overall than those who under-rated their diet quality.

This study was supported in part by research grants: P30 CA016059 "Massey Cancer Center Core Support" (NIH-NCI) and U54TR001366 "Racial Disparities in Breast Cancer Treatment and Outcomes: A Transdisciplinary Approach" (NCATS/CTSA). The content is the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funder.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Younger Cancer Survivors More Likely to Experience Financial Insecurity
Younger cancer survivors are more likely to experience significant financial strain for daily living necessities, like food, housing, and monthly bills, even years after diagnosis.
READ MORE
Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits
Healthy eating is all about making positive choices, focusing on foods which provide necessary nutrients to maintain good health, prevent deficiency diseases and chronic diet-related disorders.
READ MORE
Healthy Diet Intake Linked to Greater Verbal Fluency
Fruit and vegetable intake, immigration status, age, education, blood pressure, obesity and body fat were found to be associated with greater verbal fluency among anglophone Canadians aged 45 and older, stated study.
READ MORE
Quiz on Cancer
Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant