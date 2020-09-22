by Iswarya on  September 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM Cancer News
Cancer Survivors Need Better Nutritional Support
New study revealed an urgent need to improve the nutritional support for patients with colorectal cancer. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Nearly 69 percent of the colorectal cancer patients who took part in the national survey told they did not get any nutritional advice or support from their healthcare team during diagnosis, treatment, and post-treatment.

A large proportion of those surveyed stated facing a number of nutritional challenges, including; being unsure about what to eat, appetite loss, diarrhea, and changes to taste and smell.


Many cancer survivors said they had sought nutritional advice online from a variety of sources - essentially charity websites like Bowel Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dr. Bernard Corfe, the lead author of the study, said: "Patients with bowel, colon and rectal cancer do not feel that they are receiving the nutritional support and advice they require."

"It is essential that patients feel supported to overcome their distinct nutritional difficulties, and the advice is personalized for them and their lifestyle."

National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) guidelines suggest that after colorectal cancer treatment, patients should be given comprehensive guidance on managing the effects of treatment on their bowel function, including information on diet, as their treatment could include partial resection or temporary or permanent stoma.

Researchers now desire to work with experts to support patients to overcome nutritional difficulties. The research team has begun collaborating on an app that may help to give patients individual and approved nutritional advice without the need for extra resources and decreasing pressure on health care professionals.

Source: Medindia

