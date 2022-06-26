Cancer Survivors Grew to 18 Million in the US: Report

Population of Cancer Survivors

"As the population of cancer survivors continues to grow and age, there is an increased need for guidance for health professionals, caregivers, and patients on how to manage late and long-term effects of cancer and its treatment, maintain healthy behaviors and limit financial toxicity," said Kimberly Miller, scientist, surveillance and health equity science at the ACS and lead author of the study. "In addition, the survivor population is increasingly diverse, and further resources are needed to ensure equitable access to survivorship care."According to the report, contemporary treatment patterns based on information from the National Cancer Database show evidence of increased uptake of recent treatment advances. For example, receipt of immunotherapy for stage IV non-small cell lung cancer increased from 12% in 2016 to 33% in 2018.However, there are substantial racial disparities in treatment. For example, receipt of surgery is substantially lower among Black patients than White patients with non-small cell lung cancer, 49% versus 55% for stages I-II and 16% versus 22% for stage III.One of the largest racial disparities occurs in the treatment of rectal cancer, for which only 41% of Black patients with stage I disease receive proctectomy or proctocolectomy compared to 66% of White patients."We are encouraged by a growing number of tools to assist patients, caregivers, and clinicians in navigating the various phases of cancer survivorship," said Miller. For example, the ACS has developed guidelines for posttreatment care and nutrition and physical activity among survivors."However, more evidence-based strategies and equitable access to available resources are needed to mitigate disparities for communities of color."Source: Newswise