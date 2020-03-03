medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Cancer Survival Rates Improve for Young Adults: Study

by Iswarya on  March 3, 2020 at 11:58 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Over the past four decades, all-cause and cancer-specific death have declined among five-year adolescents and young adult cancer survivors overall, but several cancer types have not shared in these improvements, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Cancer Survival Rates Improve for Young Adults: Study
Cancer Survival Rates Improve for Young Adults: Study

Researchers here found that, among 282,969 five-year young adult cancer survivors, five-year mortality (from five through ten years after diagnosis) from all causes decreased from 8.3% among those diagnosed in 1975-1984 to 5.4% among those diagnosed in 2005-2011. However, for specific cancer types, including colorectal, bone, sarcomas, cervical/uterine, and bladder, there was little improvement in mortality over time. Researchers here found some reduction in late mortality in Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, central nervous system tumors, melanoma, breast cancer, and kidney cancer.

Show Full Article


Some of the most obvious improvements in mortality over time were observed among young adult survivors of hematologic malignancies and central nervous system tumors, cancer types that are also predominant among children and have therefore been the focus of considerable cancer research in recent decades. Notably, the mortality rate among five-year young adult leukemia survivors dropped from over 25% to less than 5% between patients treated in the late 1970s and early 1980s and those treated more recently. Reductions in mortality over were also pronounced for survivors of lymphomas and central nervous system tumors, cancer types with some of the highest mortality rates. These findings show the impact of new treatments for patients with these cancers.

Although improvements in mortality rates have been more dramatic for children and older adults with cancer, findings from these reports indicate that early survival among young adults has improved steadily over the past several decades. Reported five-year survival gains likely reflect, in large part, the impact of advances in therapy for several of the most common cancers in young adults.

Researcher quote, "It is important that we monitor trends in survival not only among recently diagnosed patients but also among survivors who are several years beyond their initial cancer diagnosis," said the paper's lead author, Chelsea Anderson.

"There have been substantial improvements over the past several decades for five-year survivors, though some cancer types have not shared in these improvements. Survivors of these cancer types may, therefore, be priority groups for efforts to improve long-term surveillance to reduce late mortality from cancer among adolescents and young adults."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of the body to the bones. Bone pain, fractures, and excessive blood calcium levels are some of the features of metastatic bone cancer.

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

New Cancer Treatment can Hide Boron Inside Cancer Cells During Radiotherapy

Novel approach can now be used to retain boron inside cancer cells long enough to successfully perform Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). This allows the effective killing of the cancer cells.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive