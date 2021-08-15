by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2021 at 11:08 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cancer Patients Use Less Marijuana Than General Public, Says Study
The use of cannabis is lower among patients with cancer, finds a new study.

The study, published today in the journal Cancer by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, analyzed data from nearly 20,000 people over a span of four years and found that reports of marijuana use peaked at 9% for cancer patients, compared to 14% among people with no cancer history.

"Even when we looked at whether someone used cannabis over the four years of observation and we control for things like age and race, cancer patients are still not increasing their use over time like the general population," said study lead author Bernard Fuemmeler, Ph.D., M.P.H., associate director for population science and interim co-leader of the Cancer Prevention and Control research program at VCU Massey Cancer Center. "I would have expected them to have at least mirrored what was happening in the general population."


This paper drew on data collected between 2013 and 2018 from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH), which tracks a representative sample of Americans to survey smoking behaviors, including both tobacco and marijuana.

For people who never had cancer, rates of marijuana use rose during the four-year PATH study period. This same period saw a wave of recreational marijuana legalization sweep across the nation.

"Because of law enforcement changing, we expect to see changes in attitudes and perceived benefits and harms," said study co-author Sunny Jung Kim, Ph.D., Harrison Scholar at VCU Massey Cancer Center and assistant professor of health behavior and policy at the VCU School of Medicine. "This work gives us perspective on prevalence of cannabis use among cancer patients and how it has changed over time."

But why aren't cancer patients following the same trend as the rest of the population? The odds of a cancer patient using marijuana in the past year were essentially flat between 2013 and 2018.

"There is that element of a life-changing moment when you have cancer," said Fuemmeler, who is also a professor of health behavior and policy in the VCU School of Medicine and holds the Gordon D. Ginder, M.D., Chair in Cancer Research at Massey. "You have to be mindful of your health and contemplate whether something like cannabis is helpful or hurtful."

Regardless of cancer history, this latest analysis revealed that people who reported higher levels of pain were more likely to use marijuana, whereas lower rates of marijuana use were seen among women, older people and those with higher incomes, medical insurance or better mental health.

"As with all health decisions, it's best to talk to your doctor before making any big changes," said study co-author Egidio Del Fabbro, M.D., the Thomas Palliative Care Endowed Chair and director of palliative care at VCU Massey Cancer Center and professor of internal medicine at VCU. "Now that marijuana is becoming legal in more parts of the country, we're expecting more questions, and although we may not have all the answers, we're here to listen and provide our patients with the best available evidence."

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.
READ MORE
Teens More Likely to Use Marijuana After Legalization
Study shows that teens may be more likely to use marijuana after legalization for adult recreational use.
READ MORE
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCannabisDrug AbuseCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrug DetoxCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantMarijuana