medindia

Cancer Patients Have a Higher Risk of Fatal Stroke

by Iswarya on  November 22, 2019 at 12:03 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who have or have had cancer are more than twice as likely to die of a stroke, and the risk grows with time, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Cancer Patients Have a Higher Risk of Fatal Stroke
Cancer Patients Have a Higher Risk of Fatal Stroke

Nicholas Zaorsky, assistant professor in radiation oncology and public health sciences, said the results might help physicians identify patients at risk for fatal strokes.

Show Full Article


"Previous research has shown that most cancer patients aren't going to die of their cancer, they're going to die of something else," Zaorsky said. "A stroke is one possibility. Our findings suggest that patients may benefit from a screening program to help prevent some of these early deaths from stroke, as well as help identify which patients we could target with those preventative efforts."

According to the researchers, cancer is the leading cause of death in the United States, with stroke being the fifth leading cause. But while institutions like the American Heart Association and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network provide separate guidelines for stroke prevention and advice for people beyond cancer treatment, there is little guidance for preventing strokes in people who have or have had cancer.

Zaorsky, a member of the Penn State Cancer Institute, said he and the other researchers were interested in identifying those at the highest risk of stroke to help future prevention efforts.

The researchers used data gathered from the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program. SEER includes data about cancer incidence, survival, treatment and age and year of diagnosis, and covers 28 percent of the U.S. population. For the current study, the researchers used SEER data on more than 7.2 million patients who had been diagnosed with invasive cancer -- cancer that has spread beyond the tissue in which it originally developed -- between 1992 and 2015.

The researchers found that out of 7,529,481 cancer patients, 80,513 died of a stroke. Males and females had equal chances of dying from a stroke, but those diagnosed with cancer at a younger age had a higher chance of a fatal stroke.

Additionally, they found that among those diagnosed with cancer before they turned 40, most strokes occurred in people treated for brain tumors and lymphomas. In patients diagnosed with cancer above the age of 40, fatal strokes were most commonly associated with cancer of the prostate, breast, and colorectum.

Zaorsky said one explanation for the increased risk could be that many people who are diagnosed with cancer are in a "prothrombotic" state, which means they are more likely to form a blood clot.

"That blood clot may then go to the lungs and cause a pulmonary embolism, for example, or cause a stroke if it goes to the brain," Zaorsky said. "In general, it's an underlying theme and risk factor for a lot of cancer patients. And because certain cancers like those of the prostate, breast, and colorectum are some of the most common cancers, that could also help explain that high association."

Brad Zacharia, assistant professor of neurosurgery, said another explanation might stem from the effects of certain types of cancer treatment.

"We can speculate that a subset of cancer patients are receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatments that may have a direct effect on the blood vessels to the brain and could increase stroke risk," Zacharia said. "This may be particularly true in patients with brain cancer."

The researchers added that future studies could help pinpoint mechanisms and further establish the relationship between cancer and strokes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Small Intestinal Cancer

Learn all about the early signs, symptoms, prevention and treatment of small intestine cancer.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantAcute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Low Blood Pressure

World COPD Day: 'All Together to End COPD'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive