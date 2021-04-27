by Colleen Fleiss on  April 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cancer Linked to Raised Anxiety in Women During Pandemic
During the coronavirus pandemic, women with gynecologic cancer and low income had reported more anxiety and financial distress, revealed a study.

For the study, Y. Stefanie Chen and her team from the Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City conducted telephonic interviews with 100 women with gynecologic cancer living in New York City who were covered by Medicaid health insurance.

They found that 50 per cent of the patients reported feeling more financial stress since the start of the pandemic, while 54 per cent said they worry about future financial problems due to the pandemic.


Having an income less than $40,000 per year was the most common factor associated with increased financial distress, cancer worry and anxiety. Early-stage cancer (Stage I-II) was also a risk factor for increased financial distress.

"Patients with cancer are already financially vulnerable as many face changes in employment status when they undergo treatment, and also because cancer treatments can become costly as they accrue over time," said Chen.

"Patients with low income may struggle to prioritise cancer care and treatments over other costs of daily living, especially when they face changes in employment, not only due to their cancer diagnosis, but also because of the changes in the job market caused by the pandemic," Chen added.

The findings have been published online in the peer-reviewed journal CANCER.

Chen supports increased screening for anxiety and financial stress in these patients.

"Understanding the complexity of finances, mental health and cancer treatments in this population is crucial for the development of interventions and navigation strategies to ensure timely care and to promote survivorship among patients with all stages of cancer," she said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.
READ MORE
Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know
Gynecological problems affect the female reproductive system. Here is a brief description of the ten most common gynecological disorders.
READ MORE
Quiz on Anxiety Disorder
Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...
READ MORE
Smokers and Vegetarians: You are 'Less' Vulnerable to Covid-19
Smokers and vegetarians are less likely to contract Covid-19 infection. Smoking may be protective due to its role in increasing the mucous production and vegetarian food rich in fiber may have a role to play in providing immunity against COVID-19 ...
READ MORE
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaCancer and HomeopathyAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtHyperventilationBereavement