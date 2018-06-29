medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Cancer Immunotherapy Made of Immune Cells Appears Safe and Potent

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 29, 2018 at 4:49 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Natural killer (NK) cells derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells show improved anti-tumor activity compared with other immunotherapies, according to a new study at the University of California - San Diego.
Cancer Immunotherapy Made of Immune Cells Appears Safe and Potent
Cancer Immunotherapy Made of Immune Cells Appears Safe and Potent

The findings are significant, say researchers, because NK cells may offer distinct advantages over T-cells, including the ability to safely deliver engineered NK cells in an off-the-shelf manner without patient matching.

"One of the main challenges of immunotherapy has been the clinical manufacture of modified cells," said senior author Dan Kaufman, MD, PhD, professor of medicine in the Division of Regenerative Medicine and director of cell therapy at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "We've shown that you can engineer iPSCs, create chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cells to better target refractory cancers that have resisted other treatments."

CAR-T cell-based immunotherapies have garnered considerable attention and investment in recent years. T-cells, a type of white blood cell, are extracted from a patient's blood, genetically modified with a chimeric antigen receptor (the CAR) to bind with a certain protein on the patient's cancer cells, grown in large numbers in a laboratory and then infused into the patient.

"NK cells offer significant advantages as they don't have to be matched to a specific patient," said Kaufman. "Additionally, one batch of iPSC-derived NK cells can be potentially used to treat thousands of patients, which means we can develop standardized, 'off-the-shelf' treatments and use these in combination with other cancer drugs."

Early testing of CAR-T therapies has shown promise and sometimes dramatic success, but there are distinct limitations. First, cells must be isolated from each individual, a process that takes significant time and money. Additionally, since T-cell therapy is designed to work only for that patient, some patients may not be able to have T cells collected, or they may not have time for this process before the tumor progresses. This means some patients who could potentially benefit will not be able to get CAR-T cell-based therapies.

Moreover, Kaufman noted CAR-T therapies have been associated with sometimes severe toxicities or adverse effects, including unexpected organ damage and death. Previous research by Kaufman and others suggest NK cells do not trigger similar toxicities, and the latest paper found few adverse effects in mouse models.

"NK cells may just be safer to use," Kaufman said. Kaufman is now collaborating with scientists from San Diego-based Fate Therapeutics to scale up processes to progress to clinical trials.

In their research, the researchers tested CAR NK cells derived from human iPSCs in an ovarian cancer xenograft mouse model, comparing their anti-tumor activity against other versions of NK cells and CAR-T cells. The former demonstrated similar activity to CAR-T cells, but with less toxicity. Kaufman said data indicated ovarian cancer was a good first target, but that other solid tumors, such as breast cancer, brain tumors, and colon cancers, as well as blood cell cancers such as leukemias are also likely to be suitable targets of iPSC-derived NK cells.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

CAR T-Cell Therapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically altered to target cancer cells within the patient's body.

Cancer Pain

Cancer Pain

Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Immunisation Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Myasthenia Gravis Dealing with Pollen Allergy Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...