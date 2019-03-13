medindia
Cancer Imaging Technology can Reveal Preeclampsia in Pregnancy

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 13, 2019 at 2:53 PM Research News
Preeclampsia is a hypertensive disorder in pregnancy which could be detected by an imaging technique used to identify some types of cancer, before it becomes life-threatening, finds a new study. Preeclampsia affects 5 to 8 percent of all pregnancies and accounts for 14 percent of global maternal deaths every year.
Cancer Imaging Technology can Reveal Preeclampsia in Pregnancy

The study, published in the open-access journal Scientific Reports was led by Carolyn Bayer, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering, along with a team of graduate students and researchers with the Tulane School of Medicine and Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

The study was conducted on pregnant rats using spectral photoacoustic imaging, a noninvasive procedure that can detect placental ischemia - a sign of possible preeclampsia - prior to the onset of symptoms, such as high blood pressure, severe headaches and dizziness.

Photoacoustic images were acquired of the placenta of normal pregnant rats and rats with preeclampsia on various days of gestation. Two days after inducing preeclampsia, the average placental oxygenation decreased 12 percent in comparison to normal pregnant rats.

"Spectral photoacoustic imaging is a powerful preclinical tool that has many promising applications in the understanding and treatment of pregnancy-related diseases," Bayer said.

"It provides new imaging techniques to look at the progression of the disease through gestation, which might be a better way to understand which patients need interventions to treat the preeclampsia."

Because it is a noninvasive procedure, it poses little to no risk to the fetus, compared to cordocentesis, a fetal blood sampling that is much more dangerous.

Photoacoustic imaging may be used to detect breast, ovarian and other types of cancers.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

HELLP Syndrome

HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, it can be treated to prevent harm to the mother and the baby.

Eclampsia

Eclampsia is convulsions during pregnancy that are not related to a pre-existing brain condition.

Pre Eclampsia

In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

