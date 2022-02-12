About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cancer Drugs Might be a Curse for Children and Grandchildren of Survivors

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on December 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Cancer Drugs Might be a Curse for Children and Grandchildren of Survivors

A common chemotherapy drug could carry a toxic inheritance for children and grandchildren of adolescent cancer survivors, suggests Washington State University-led research.

The study published in iScience, found that male rats who received the drug ifosfamide during adolescence had offspring and grand-offspring with increased incidence of disease.

Listen to this News

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs


Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.
Advertisement


While other research has shown that cancer treatments can increase patients' chance of developing the disease later in life, this is one of the first-known studies showing that susceptibility can be passed down to the third generation of unexposed offspring.

In the study, researchers exposed a set of young male rats to ifosfamide over three days, mimicking a course of treatment an adolescent human cancer patient might receive. Those rats were later bred with female rats who had not been exposed to the drug. The resulting offspring were bred again with another set of unexposed rats.
Cancer Cells Exhibit Cannibalism to Survive Chemotherapy: Here’s How

Cancer Cells Exhibit Cannibalism to Survive Chemotherapy: Here’s How


Cancer cells can survive chemotherapy by resorting to cannibalism. This behavior provides them with the energy resources to stay alive and cause tumor relapse after the chemotherapy course ends.
Advertisement

The first-generation offspring had some exposure to the chemotherapy drug since their fathers' sperm was exposed, but researchers found a greater incidence of disease in not only the first- but also the second-generation, who had no direct exposure to the drug.

While there were some differences by generation and sex, the associated problems included a greater incidence of kidney and testis diseases as well as delayed onset of puberty and abnormally low anxiety, indicating a lowered ability to assess risk.

Chemotherapy May Increase Disease Susceptibility for Two Generations

Researchers also analyzed the rats' epigenomes, which are molecular processes that are independent of DNA sequence, but influence gene expression, including turning genes on or off. Previous research has shown that exposure to toxicants, particularly during development, can create epigenetic changes that can be passed down through sperm and ova.

The results of the researchers' analysis showed epigenetic changes in two generations linked to the chemotherapy exposure of the originally exposed rats. The fact that these changes could be seen in the grand offspring, who had no direct exposure to the chemotherapy drug, indicates that the negative effects were passed down through epigenetic inheritance.

The findings suggest that if a patient receives chemotherapy, and then later has children, that their grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, may have an increased disease susceptibility due to their ancestors' chemotherapy exposure.

Researchers emphasized that the findings should not dissuade cancer patients from undertaking chemotherapy since it can be a very effective treatment.

Chemotherapy drugs kill cancerous cells and prevent them from multiplying, but have many side effects since they impact the whole body, including the reproductive system.

Given this study's implications, the researchers recommend that cancer patients who plan to have children later take precautions, such as using cryopreservation to freeze sperm or ova before having chemotherapy.

A better knowledge of chemotherapy's epigenetic shifts could also help inform patients of their likelihood of developing certain diseases, creating the possibility of earlier prevention and treatment strategies.



Source: Eurekalert

Listen to this News

Does One Course of Chemotherapy Affect Sperm Count?

Does One Course of Chemotherapy Affect Sperm Count?


Single round of chemotherapy or radiation to treat early testicular cancer in men is will not affect sperm count and is safe, finds a recent study, offering hope to numerous patients worldwide.
Advertisement

Cancer Immunotherapy With a Novel Small Molecule Easily Available

Cancer Immunotherapy With a Novel Small Molecule Easily Available


A small molecule may be an effective alternative to anti-PD1/PD-L1 immunotherapy antibodies used to treat all types of cancer.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
View all
Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Drugs Banned in IndiaDrugs Banned in India
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Medicall - India's Largest Hospital Equipment Expo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Height and Weight-Kids Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Drug - Food Interactions Color Blindness Calculator The Essence of Yoga Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker Indian Medical Journals Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Noscaphene (Noscapine)
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Cancer Drugs Might be a Curse for Children and Grandchildren of Survivors Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests