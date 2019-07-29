medindia

Cancer Drugs Have Broad Effectiveness in Treating More Patients

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 29, 2019 at 10:04 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drugs used at present to treat less than 10 percent of breast cancer patients could have broader effectiveness in treating various other cancers including ovarian and prostate cancers. The finding was based upon the discovery of molecular mechanism by UT Southwestern researchers.
Cancer Drugs Have Broad Effectiveness in Treating More Patients
Cancer Drugs Have Broad Effectiveness in Treating More Patients

The new study also revealed a potential biomarker indicating when these drugs, called PARP inhibitors, can be unleashed in the fight against cancer.

Show Full Article


"These findings could increase the patient population benefiting from these drugs by two, three, or four-fold. Up to 70 percent of breast cancer patients could now be good candidates," said Dr. W. Lee Kraus, Director of the Green Center for Reproductive Biology Sciences at UT Southwestern. "We have found that PARP inhibitors can act by a mechanism that is different from those previously identified, which rely on BRCA-dependent DNA repair pathways."

This research helps explain why breast cancer patients can be responsive to PARP inhibitors even if they don't have BRCA gene mutations.

The Kraus team's findings were published in the journal Molecular Cell.

. PARP inhibitors were approved by the FDA in 2014 for the treatment of ovarian cancers containing BRCA mutations, rare genetic mutations that disable a DNA repair pathway in cancer cells. The FDA also approved PARP inhibitor for breast cancer treatment in 2018. In their current use, doctors prescribe PARP inhibitors to disable a second DNA repair pathway, making it difficult for cancer cells to survive.

Dr. Kraus' lab discovered that while this war on DNA repair is being waged, PARP inhibitors are also battling for dominance elsewhere in the cancer cell. It is an important, effective fight previously unknown to science. The PARP inhibitors also attack the machinery that makes proteins, called ribosomes.

"Cancer cells are addicted to ribosomes. Cancer cells grow fast and must make proteins to support cell division and other essential processes going on in the cell. If you can slow down or inhibit the production of ribosomes, then you can slow down the growth of the cancer cell," Dr. Kraus said.

This new understanding changes the way that scientists and clinicians think about PARP inhibitors and their clinical applications, which previously have been focused on DNA repair pathways since the initial discoveries in 2005. It took more than a decade to get PARP inhibitors approved by the FDA. New applications of PARP inhibitors based on Dr. Kraus' discovery could reach patients much quicker because three PARP inhibitor drugs are already approved and in use.

"The historical view is that cancers need the mutated BRCA gene to be sensitive to PARP inhibitors. That's what most scientists and clinicians thought," Dr. Kraus said. "But what the field is now coming to realize is that's just not true."

The realizations Dr. Kraus mentioned come from recent laboratory science, preclinical studies, and clinical trials throughout the nation that show additional signs of PARP inhibitors' effectiveness in the absence of BRCA mutations. But a clear molecular explanation for these effects has been lacking - until now.

The new study maps out this molecular pathway in its entirety and identifies a potential biomarker, a clinical test, that might indicate which patients may benefit from PARP Inhibitors. The biomarker is based on a protein called DDX21, which is required for the production of ribosomes in small subcellular compartments called nucleoli. The presence and function of DDX21 in the nucleolus requires PARP-1, the target of PARP inhibitors.

Treatment with PARP inhibitors blocks DDX21 function and causes it to leak out of the nucleolus and disburse throughout the nucleus, thus inhibiting ribosome production. High levels of DDX21 in the nucleolus indicate cancers that might be the most responsive to PARP inhibitors.

The Kraus team found the new pathway and potential biomarker by examining a wide spectrum of breast cancer cells, some of which naturally have low levels of PARP. The low-PARP-level cells behaved like cells in which PARP activity was reduced by PARP inhibitors. The discovery builds on 15 years of PARP research so intense that Dr. Kraus' laboratory team put a molecular model of PARP-1 on his birthday cake.

"We started by trying to identify new molecular mechanisms and pursued this line of inquiry. We didn't know where the study would lead," he said. "We started as pure basic scientists, but as the study progressed the clinical relevance became more evident."

The next step is clinical trials Dr. Kraus is currently developing with UT Southwestern oncologists who treat breast and ovarian cancers.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive