by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 18, 2020 at 7:26 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cancer Drug May Treat Covid-19
Human trials for a type of cancer drug to treat Covid-19 are set to begin, with the hopes of stopping the virus in its tracks before it leaves the nose and throat.

The drug, called BromAc, is administered directly as a nasal spray and could potentially stop the virus from spreading to other areas including the lungs, where it can cause deadly complications.

Empowering Better Health

Lead developer, Professor David Morris told Xinhua news agency on Monday that the drug works by dissolving spike proteins on the surface of Covid-19 and making it unable to bond to cells.


"(Covid-19) uses that spike protein to lock with a receptor in our cells -- and so no spike protein, no infection," Morris said.

BromAc has already succeeded to render Covid-19 unable to infect cells in a laboratory setting, with plans now to undertake human trials within two to three weeks in the Australian city of Melbourne, the capital of the worst-hit state of Victoria.

Tests will be conducted on Covid-19 positive patients and the team hopes to see the virus disappear within days.

"We think it will get rid of Covid-19 all together in an infected patient. We also believe it will stop it from spreading to other people because if you remove the spike protein from the virus, then it's not able to infect anyone else either," he said.

Morris said he would also like to conduct testing on the drug as a preventative in high-risk groups such as frontline health workers.

According to its developers, BromAc is entirely safe and has been used in cancer patients at 100 times the dosage being recommended for Covid-19 and Morris himself has used the drug over an extended period to prove that it has no ill-effects.

With over a decade of development in the treatment of cancer patients, BromAc has the added advantage of being ready to manufacture within Australia.

Morris hopes that should human trials prove successful, large batches could quickly be rolled out across Australia and then internationally.

"I think that all approaches to Covid-19 at the moment are relevant internationally. It's clearly a huge problem in the world," he said.

"And if we had something that was able to interrupt the progress of this disease, that would be useful."

As of Monday, Australia has reported a total of 23,288 coronavirus cases, with 396 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Oncology Drug Delivery Systems
Drug delivery in oncology offers a localized, prolonged and protected drug interaction with the cancer cells and reduces the side effects.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathySignature Drug ToxicityCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrugs Banned in IndiaOncology Drug Delivery SystemsCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant