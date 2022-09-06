About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cancer Disappears in All Drug Trial Patients for the First Time

by Dr. Jayashree on June 9, 2022 at 12:03 AM
An ongoing drug trial showed a surprising result by healing completely all 12 rectal cancer patients after taking a drug for six months. The patients underwent a series of medical exams such as a physical exam, endoscopy, bioscopy, PET scans, and MRI scans and none of the reports showed any signs of the tumor.

The findings were published in a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment


Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage of these checkpoint proteins to treat Cancer.
Can We Eradicate Cancer?



The brings hope to a world that soon we will be able to get rid of a dreaded disease called cancer. According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 10 million people died in 2020. This amounted to cancer being responsible for nearly one in six deaths.
New Cancer Treatment can Hide Boron Inside Cancer Cells During Radiotherapy

New Cancer Treatment can Hide Boron Inside Cancer Cells During Radiotherapy


Novel approach can now be used to retain boron inside cancer cells long enough to successfully perform Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). This allows the effective killing of the cancer cells.
The initial purpose of this study was listed to find out whether the study drug, TSR-042 (commonly called dostarlimab), followed by standard chemoradiotherapy and standard surgery is an effective treatment for advanced cancers.

Participants were given the drug every three weeks, for six months. According to the initial plan, the treatment was to be followed by standard chemotherapy and surgery, and patients who had a clinical complete response would proceed without both.

After at least six months of follow-up, all 12 patients showed a clinical complete response with no signs of the tumor and that too without any side effects.

The absence of significant side effects shows that "either they did not treat enough patients or, somehow, these cancers are just plain different.

Hoping for a complete cancer cure in the future



Although the results are optimistic, researchers feel that the treatment procedure used in the study cannot replace the current curative treatment approach.

Patients who have a clinical complete response after chemotherapy and radiation therapy have a better prognosis than those who do not have a clinical complete response, yet cancer regrowth occurs in 20 to 30% of such patients when the cancer is managed nonoperatively.

To provide further information on patients who might benefit from immunotherapy, subsequent trials including various age groups, coexisting conditions, and cancer should be conducted. If further trials on a larger scale show similar results, we could be heading towards a cancer-free world.



Source: Medindia
Cancer Treatments With No Severe Side Effects - A Future Reality

Cancer Treatments With No Severe Side Effects - A Future Reality


Cancer treating drugs activated by infrared light kills the cancer cells at their target level shows no side effects with minimum or no harm to the healthy tissues.
