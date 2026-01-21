Cancer Detection Using Roundworms Faces Patent Roadblock in India

India denies patent to Japanese firm for roundworm cancer detection, stating medical diagnostic methods cannot receive legal protection under current law.

The Delhi High Court upheld a decision to deny a patent for a roundworm-based cancer detection method, following provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

Legal Grounds Behind Patent Refusal

Nematode-Based Cancer Detection Explained

Low-Cost Non-Invasive Cancer Screening Potential

Patent Application on Nematode Smell-Based Detection

Chemotaxis and Cancer Detection Mechanism

Debate Over Diagnostic Vs Detection Method

India’s top court has, declaring it a diagnostic process barred under national patent law( ).The Delhi High Court dismissed a Japanese company’s bid to patent a nematode-based cancer detection technique, ruling that, regardless of how innovative or non-invasive they appear.Hirotsu Bio Science moved the High Court after, stating that the invention failed to meet the standards of the Patents Act, 1970. In a detailed 25-page order issued on Saturday, Justice Tejas Karia reaffirmed Section 3(i) of the Act, which clearly prohibits patenting diagnostic methods.The court emphasized that Indian patent lawof humans from protection. Even if a technique is novel, the law draws a firm line against granting exclusive rights for medical diagnostic processes.Justice Karia ruled that the nematode-based method directly falls within this restricted category, leavingThe nematode-based cancer detection method is still at a research stage and uses microscopic roundworms, called nematodes, to identify the presence of cancer. These organisms have an advanced sense of smell that allows them to detect chemical signals released by cancer cells in bodily samples such as urine, breath, or tissue, according toLaboratory findings indicate that some nematodes are drawn toward samples taken from people with cancer while steering clear of samples from healthy individuals. The idea is that cancer alters the body’s chemical profile, producing specific odor patterns that these worms can sense, sometimes even at early stages.Experts have viewed this approach as a potentially. Because it does not require invasive procedures, it could offer easier access to early cancer detection if proven reliable.However, the method is still under evaluation andor integrated into routine clinical practice.The patent application in question was titled “.” Nematodes, commonly called roundworms, are among the most widespread organisms on Earth and exist in diverse environments ranging from soil to living hosts.Hirotsu Bio Science sought to patent a technology based on the biological response of, aThe company stated that its invention depends on chemotaxis, meaning the. This movement pattern would act as a biological indicator of cancer presence.According to the firm,. It claimed the method achieved complete accuracy during testing and could detect cancers such as gastric, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers, even at very early stages.The key legal issue was whether the method qualifies as a non-patentable “diagnostic process” under Section 3(i) of the Patents Act, 1970. This section excludes any process linked to medical diagnosis or treatment of humans from patent protection.Hirotsu Bio Science Inc challenged the rejection, arguing that its invention should be. The company claimed the process occurs entirely in a laboratory using samples like urine or tissue and does not involve any direct medical procedure or clinical decision-making on the human body.Source-Medindia