REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Cancer Detection Using Roundworms Faces Patent Roadblock in India

by Nadine on Jan 21 2026 7:09 PM

India denies patent to Japanese firm for roundworm cancer detection, stating medical diagnostic methods cannot receive legal protection under current law.

Cancer Detection Using Roundworms Faces Patent Roadblock in India
India’s top court has refused a patent for a cancer detection method using roundworms, declaring it a diagnostic process barred under national patent law().
The Delhi High Court dismissed a Japanese company’s bid to patent a nematode-based cancer detection technique, ruling that such methods fall under diagnostic processes that cannot be patented in India, regardless of how innovative or non-invasive they appear.

Hirotsu Bio Science moved the High Court after India’s Controller of Designs and Patents rejected its application in August 2023, stating that the invention failed to meet the standards of the Patents Act, 1970. In a detailed 25-page order issued on Saturday, Justice Tejas Karia reaffirmed Section 3(i) of the Act, which clearly prohibits patenting diagnostic methods.


Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
The Delhi High Court upheld a decision to deny a patent for a roundworm-based cancer detection method, following provisions of the Patents Act, 1970. #cancer #nematodes #medindia

Legal Grounds Behind Patent Refusal

The court emphasized that Indian patent law excludes any process related to medicinal, surgical, curative, preventive, diagnostic, or therapeutic treatment of humans from protection. Even if a technique is novel, the law draws a firm line against granting exclusive rights for medical diagnostic processes.

Justice Karia ruled that the nematode-based method directly falls within this restricted category, leaving no room for patent eligibility under the existing legal framework.


One Cancer Cell in Blood? New Test Spots It Early
One Cancer Cell in Blood? New Test Spots It Early
Infrared spectroscopy-based liquid biopsy detects even one lung cancer cell in blood, enabling earlier diagnosis, easier monitoring, and personalized cancer care.

Nematode-Based Cancer Detection Explained

The nematode-based cancer detection method is still at a research stage and uses microscopic roundworms, called nematodes, to identify the presence of cancer. These organisms have an advanced sense of smell that allows them to detect chemical signals released by cancer cells in bodily samples such as urine, breath, or tissue, according to Science Direct.

Laboratory findings indicate that some nematodes are drawn toward samples taken from people with cancer while steering clear of samples from healthy individuals. The idea is that cancer alters the body’s chemical profile, producing specific odor patterns that these worms can sense, sometimes even at early stages.


New Blood Test Uses DNA to Detect Cancer in Its Earliest Stages
New Blood Test Uses DNA to Detect Cancer in Its Earliest Stages
Discover how a groundbreaking blood test using advanced DNA sequencing techniques is set to revolutionize early cancer detection.

Low-Cost Non-Invasive Cancer Screening Potential

Experts have viewed this approach as a potentially low-cost and non-invasive screening option. Because it does not require invasive procedures, it could offer easier access to early cancer detection if proven reliable.

However, the method is still under evaluation and has not been accepted as a standard medical test or integrated into routine clinical practice.


Early Cancer Detection: New DNA Test Could Replace Painful Biopsies
Early Cancer Detection: New DNA Test Could Replace Painful Biopsies
Can cancer be detected without a biopsy? Heriot-Watt researchers are developing a new DNA test that could reduce the need for painful biopsies.

Patent Application on Nematode Smell-Based Detection

The patent application in question was titled “Cancer detection method using the sense of smell of nematode.” Nematodes, commonly called roundworms, are among the most widespread organisms on Earth and exist in diverse environments ranging from soil to living hosts.

Hirotsu Bio Science sought to patent a technology based on the biological response of Caenorhabditis elegans, a nematode species known for its highly developed olfactory abilities.

Chemotaxis and Cancer Detection Mechanism

The company stated that its invention depends on chemotaxis, meaning the movement of worms toward or away from specific scents. This movement pattern would act as a biological indicator of cancer presence.

According to the firm, nematodes avoided urine samples from healthy individuals but moved toward samples from cancer patients. It claimed the method achieved complete accuracy during testing and could detect cancers such as gastric, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers, even at very early stages.

Debate Over Diagnostic Vs Detection Method

The key legal issue was whether the method qualifies as a non-patentable “diagnostic process” under Section 3(i) of the Patents Act, 1970. This section excludes any process linked to medical diagnosis or treatment of humans from patent protection.

Hirotsu Bio Science Inc challenged the rejection, arguing that its invention should be categorized as a “detection” method rather than a “diagnostic” one. The company claimed the process occurs entirely in a laboratory using samples like urine or tissue and does not involve any direct medical procedure or clinical decision-making on the human body.

References:
  1. Japanese Company Fails to Secure Indian Patent for Cancer Detection Using Nematodes - (https://medicaldialogues.in/news/industry/pharma/japanese-company-fails-to-secure-indian-patent-for-cancer-detection-using-nematodes-163061 )
  2. IN THE HIGH COURT OF DELHI AT NEW DELHI- (https://medicaldialogues.in/pdf_upload/hirotsubioscienceincvassistantcontrollerofpatentsanddesigns-322510.pdf )


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Medico Legal News
View All

⬆️