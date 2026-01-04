REGISTER
Cancer Deaths Rising Worldwide, Scientists Warn of Crisis

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 4 2026 9:25 AM

Cancer cases and deaths have surged worldwide and will keep rising, with low- and middle-income countries facing the fastest growth.

Cancer Deaths Rising Worldwide, Scientists Warn of Crisis
Cancer deaths and diagnoses are climbing worldwide at an alarming pace, and scientists warn that without urgent, coordinated action the burden will intensify sharply over the coming decades—particularly in poorer nations. ()
A major new analysis published in The Lancet paints a stark picture of a global cancer crisis driven less by biology and more by inequality, aging populations, and uneven access to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Global Cancer Burden Set to Surge by 2050

According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study Cancer Collaborators, global cancer cases and deaths rose steeply between 1990 and 2023 and are projected to climb much higher by mid-century. By 2050, researchers estimate 30.5 million new cancer cases and 18.6 million cancer deaths annually.

More than half of new cases—and nearly two-thirds of deaths—are expected to occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), highlighting the growing imbalance in who bears the brunt of the disease.

“Cancer remains a major contributor to global disease burden, and our study shows it will grow substantially in the coming decades, with disproportionate increases in countries with limited resources,” said Dr. Lisa Force of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Population Aging, Not Higher Risk, Driving Much of the Increase The analysis reveals a more nuanced trend beneath the rising numbers. When adjusted for age, global cancer incidence and mortality rates are not projected to rise, suggesting that population growth and the expanding proportion of older adults are the primary drivers of the increase.

Even so, the findings indicate the world is falling well short of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals target of reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases, including cancer, by one-third by 2030.


Stark Global Inequalities in Cancer Outcomes

In 2023 alone, cancer caused 10.4 million deaths and 18.5 million new cases worldwide (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer). Since 1990, cancer deaths have increased by 74%, while new cases have risen by 105%.

Yet progress has been highly uneven. Age-standardized cancer death rates fell by 24% globally between 1990 and 2023, but most of that improvement occurred in high-income and upper-middle-income countries. In contrast, age-standardized cancer incidence rose by 24% in low-income countries and 29% in lower-middle-income countries.

Country-level differences were also striking. Lebanon recorded the largest increase in age-standardized incidence and mortality rates, while the United Arab Emirates saw the biggest drop in incidence, and Kazakhstan the largest decline in cancer death rates.

Breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide in 2023, while cancers of the trachea, bronchus, and lung remained the leading cause of cancer deaths.


Modifiable Risk Factors Drive Millions of Cancer Deaths

The study estimates that 42% of all cancer deaths in 2023—about 4.3 million lives—were linked to potentially preventable risk factors. Tobacco use alone accounted for 21% of cancer deaths globally, making it the single largest contributor across nearly all income groups.

In low-income countries, unsafe sex emerged as the leading risk factor, linked to 12.5% of cancer deaths. Men faced a higher proportion of risk-related cancer deaths (46%) than women (36%), largely due to higher exposure to tobacco, alcohol, occupational hazards, air pollution, unhealthy diets, obesity, and high blood sugar.

“With four in ten cancer deaths tied to established risk factors, there is enormous opportunity for prevention,” said co-author Dr. Theo Vos of IHME. “Reducing exposure to known risks, alongside early diagnosis and quality treatment, could save millions of lives.”


“An Impending Disaster” for Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Researchers warn that the rapid rise of cancer in LMICs represents a looming public health emergency. Dr. Meghnath Dhimal of the Nepal Health Research Council described the trend as an “impending disaster,” stressing that cost-effective cancer prevention and treatment strategies already exist but are not being implemented at scale.

Experts argue that cancer control must become a central pillar of health policy in resource-limited settings, supported by stronger health systems, better access to care, and sustained funding.

Call for Equitable Cancer Control and Better Data

The authors urge governments and global health agencies to prioritize equitable cancer control, expand access to early diagnosis and treatment, and strengthen cancer surveillance systems—especially in lower-resource countries where data gaps remain significant.

They also note that current estimates likely understate the true burden of cancer, as they do not fully account for infections linked to cancer, such as Helicobacter pylori and Schistosoma haematobium, nor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or ongoing conflicts.

In an accompanying comment, researchers from the University of Sydney and Cancer Council NSW said meaningful progress will require decisive action, sustained investment, and global collaboration.

The message from scientists is clear: without urgent, coordinated efforts to reduce risk factors, close care gaps, and strengthen health systems, the global cancer burden will continue to grow—deepening inequalities and costing millions of lives in the decades ahead.

References:
Source-Medindia


