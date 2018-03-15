medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Canadian Students are Still Skipping Breakfast, Despite Breakfast Programs

by Hannah Joy on  March 15, 2018 at 12:38 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A large number of Canadian students were still found to be skipping breakfast, despite having a widespread availability of school meal programs.
Canadian Students are Still Skipping Breakfast, Despite Breakfast Programs
Canadian Students are Still Skipping Breakfast, Despite Breakfast Programs

The study from the University of Waterloo looked at the eating habits of 42,000 students from 87 secondary schools in Alberta and Ontario during the 2014/15 school year.

It found that 39 percent of students reported eating breakfast fewer than three days in a typical school week.

The findings were consistent with national data that showed nationwide, 48.5 percent of adolescents skipped breakfast at least once a week.

"In spite of the widely-acknowledged value of youth having a healthy morning meal, breakfast skipping is highly prevalent among Canadian adolescents," said Katelyn Godin, a doctoral candidate at Waterloo and lead author of the study.

"While we do know that breakfast programs are having a positive impact, with one-fifth of adolescents reporting eating breakfast at school once-a-week, there is still room for improvement."

Godin said breakfast programs are not reaching their full potential in Canada due to a lack of social awareness about their diverse benefits, lingering social stigma and limited economic support for the programs.

"Canadian breakfast programs are currently supported by a patchwork of funding and would benefit from something more consistent," said Godin.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and attention to keep it active and functioning well. Here are thirteen daily habits, you must know that can cause damage to your brain.

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

Childhood Obesity Linked to Skipping Breakfast and Lack of Sleep

Childhood Obesity Linked to Skipping Breakfast and Lack of Sleep

Smoking in pregnancy has been linked to a higher risk of a child being overweight. Lack of sleep and skipping breakfast also increase the risk.

Skipping Breakfast may Boost Heart Attack Risk

Skipping Breakfast may Boost Heart Attack Risk

Men who skip breakfast may face an increased risk of heart attack, finds study.

Diet Tips for Teens

Diet Tips for Teens

Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Good health and well-being depends on a leisurely breakfast. However, rushing our breakfast on account of work commitments is the biggest mistake we make.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start Diet Tips for Teens Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...