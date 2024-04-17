About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Canada's Hepatitis C Elimination Target Likely Out of Reach

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 17 2024 11:46 PM

Canada
A recent study reveals that Canada is unlikely to meet the original World Health Organization (WHO) goal of eliminating the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) by 2030. Furthermore, the study highlights that Canada's progress in this regard lags behind that of other developed nations. ()
HCV is an infection that poses a major public health threat that affects an estimated 250,000 Canadians – despite having a highly effective medication.

Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.
When gone unscreened, HCV is a highly debilitating infection that causes liver failure and could lead to death. Due to its asymptomatic nature, it is also known as a silent killer to those infected with the virus. The infection typically spreads through contact with an infected person's blood, most commonly through needle sharing.

"There is no model in Canada to track the elimination process," said Dr. William W.L. Wong, associate professor at Waterloo's School of Pharmacy, which offers the most innovative pharmacy curriculum in North America by integrating biomedical and pharmacy science with clinical, behavioral and social sciences to emphasize patient-focused care.

Addressing Hepatitis C Challenges

Wong, the study's lead author and newly appointed 2024 Applied Public Health Chair, added: "We need to screen for the disease earlier and encourage harm-reduction strategies be put in place. If patients do not change high-risk behaviors, such as sharing needles, HCV re-infection can be high even after they were cured the first time."

New Treatments for Hepatitis C
New Treatments for Hepatitis C
Until very recently, infection with the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) had been very difficult to treat, but new treatments now result in curing the disease in up to 90% of cases.
Wong used a novel mathematical modelling system to help determine how Canada's progress would fare to eradicate HCV. Based on Wong's model, reaching the WHO goals by 2030 will be impossible if the current status quo treatment and screening policies don't change.

"Picture a game, such as The Sims, where you build a dynamic population," Wong said. "Similar to the game, we simulated Ontario's population, including those with HCV. We looked at how the disease is transmitted and how it moves around the population with different risk activities triggered."

Advertisement
Quiz on Hepatitis
Quiz on Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz. ...
The researchers suggest that policymakers should consider harm-reduction strategies such as implementing clean needle distributions, reducing the sharing of drug use equipment and other high-risk exposures.

The researchers will be integrating future work with other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, including hepatitis B virus, human papillomavirus and HIV.

Advertisement
Dramatic Rise of Cesarean Deliveries in India from 2016 to 2021
Dramatic Rise of Cesarean Deliveries in India from 2016 to 2021
Between 2016 and 2021, there has been a significant rise in the incidence of Cesarean section (C-section) deliveries throughout India.
Reference:
  1. Feasibility of hepatitis C elimination by screening and treatment alone in high-income countries - (https://journals.lww.com/hep/fulltext/9900/feasibility_of_hepatitis_c_elimination_by.748.aspx)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement