About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Canada National School Food Program All Set to Offer Healthy Meals to More Kids

by Adeline Dorcas on Jun 24 2024 10:15 AM

Canada National School Food Program All Set to Offer Healthy Meals to More Kids
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to implement the National School Food Program across the country.
With an investment of 1 billion Canadian dollars ($730 million) over five years, the programme will provide meals to up to 400,000 more kids every year, beyond those served by existing school food programmes, according to a news statement from the Prime Minister's website.

Children's Nutrition Suffers During School Hours
Children's Nutrition Suffers During School Hours
Consumption of less nutritious foods like sugar-sweetened beverages, salty snacks and candies was relatively higher during school hours among children.
On average, the programme is expected to save participating families with two kids up to 800 Canadian dollars ($584) a year in grocery bills, the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report (1 Trusted Source
Canada National School Food Program - Key Objectives & Its Impacts!

Go to source).

Is Food Insecurity a Problem in Canada?

The programme includes investments that will support school food programming for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities as well as Self-Governing and Modern Treaty partners, many of whom have some of the highest rates of food insecurity in Canada, the statement added.

According to Statistics Canada estimates, in 2022, 22.3 percent of families and more than 2.1 million children under the age of 18 in Canada reported experiencing some level of food insecurity over the past 12 months.

Children In Canada Have Improved Quality Of Diet During School Hours Over the 11-year Period
Children In Canada Have Improved Quality Of Diet During School Hours Over the 11-year Period
Canadian children have seen an improvement in the quality of foods consumed during school hours according to surveys taken 11 years apart, which show a 13 percent improvement.
Reference:
  1. Canada National School Food Program – Key Objectives & Its Impacts! - (https://rgkarmch.org/canada-national-school-food-program/)

Source-IANS
Healthy Eating Programs in School Can Prevent Dental Caries in Children
Healthy Eating Programs in School Can Prevent Dental Caries in Children
Promoting oral health in school environment can help improve oral health and prevent cavities in children aged 8 to 10.
Ways to Increase Nutrition Awareness in Schools
Ways to Increase Nutrition Awareness in Schools
Nutrition awareness among school children can be improved by educating the children about the benefits of consuming nutritious food and the harmful effects of junk foods.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement