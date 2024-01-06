Can ‘Zombie Deer’ Disease Spread To Humans?

The "zombie deer" disease, also known as chronic wasting disease - a neurological disorder caused by prions affecting deer is presently spreading throughout America and there's no way to ascertain its potential spread among humans, according to scientists at the University of Minnesota.
Zombie Deer Disease Spread in America - A Public Health ConcernChronic wasting disease is a deadly and severely contagious neurological disorder found in deer caused by prions – abnormal, transmissible pathogenic agents. It causes emaciation, and loss of bodily functions among deer, elk, and moose, and has so far spread to at least 26 states in the US (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
CDC - Chronic Wasting Disease
Go to source). "We could be having human transmission occurring today and we wouldn’t even know it," Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, was quoted as saying to The Independent. He said that it took nearly 10 years to detect human transmissions of the so-called mad cow disease, otherwise known as the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
‘Zombie deer disease may cause a spillover event similar to the mad cow disease outbreak in Britain from livestock to people. #zombiedeer #neurodisorder #deertoman #medindia ’"We’re dealing with a disease that is invariably fatal, incurable, and highly contagious. Baked into the worry is that we don’t have an effective easy way to eradicate it, neither from the animals it infects nor the environment it contaminates," Dr. Cory Anderson, also from the University of Minnesota, was quoted as saying to the Guardian.
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
"We’re talking about the potential of something similar occurring. No one is saying that it’s definitely going to happen, but it’s important for people to be prepared."
Unlike the mad cow disease, the chronic wasting disease can be seen “in the muscle as well, so it’s actually much more present in the meat that you’re eating. Cooking doesn’t do anything to destroy it," Osterholm said. Officials said that the public can take steps to avoid coming in contact with it and not consuming contaminated meat.
Reference:
- CDC - Chronic Wasting Disease - (https://www.cdc.gov/prions/cwd/prevention.html)