Can Your Diet Swap How You React to Plastics?

Unleash the link between western diets and nanoplastics that damages the liver without even entering it.

A Western-style diet shapes the gut and liver responses to low-dose, fit-for-purpose polystyrene nanoplastics in mice



Using Additive-Free Nanoplastics on Mice for a Controlled Approach

Your Diet is a Shield: High Fat and Sugar Amplify Plastic Toxicity

Diet and Plastics Accelerate Metabolic Sabotage, Glucose Intolerance, and Weight Gain

Nanoplastics, when ingested in fine amounts, could make digestive tract highly vulnerable to health conditions. These plastic fragments directly affect gut biome and indirectly affect the liver by modifying the gut microbiota. The outcomes were based on a study led by INRAE - National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment. The study used mouse models to examine the effects of polystyrene nanoplastics (additive-free) on digestive health. The team's chemists employed fit-for-purpose nanoplastics. The particles were labelled with gold so that their presence in the bodies of the mice could be detected and quantified. The team's toxicologists exposed the mice to three doses of nanoplastics—0.1, 1, or 10 mg of nanoplastics per kg of body mass per day—which were added to the mice's drinking water for 90 days. The mice received one of two diets—a standard mouse diet or a "Western-style" diet (high fat + high sugar), and the impacts of the nanoplastics on the mice's guts and livers were examined. It was found that exposure to low doses of polystyrene nanoplastics over the 90-day period had strong diet-dependent effects. This effect was seen even though nanoplastics did not appear to cross the gut barrier. The above changes were associated with greater mass gain in the mice. The study's results illustrate that low doses of nanoplastics can have significant health impacts when combined with a Western-style diet.