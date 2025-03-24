Can You Predict Breakups? Yes, You Can

Relationships don’t end suddenly; they follow a predictable decline pattern. ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Two Phases of Relationship Decline





Advertisement Predicting a Breakup: Timing and Factors Terminal phase of relationship decline starts about 0.58 to 2.30 years before a breakup. Researchers found that time-to-separation predicts satisfaction decline better than time since the relationship began. Life satisfaction was less affected compared to relationship satisfaction.





Source-Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz Have you ever wondered why relationships fall apart? A groundbreaking study reveals that romantic dissatisfaction follows a distinct pattern before separation, highlighting two crucial phases. Understanding this could help prevent heartbreak before it's too late (). Relationship satisfaction drops before a breakup. Studies shows a clear decline as separation approached. The decline happened in two phases: a slow preterminal phase followed by a sharp terminal phase.Terminal phase of relationship decline starts about 0.58 to 2.30 years before a breakup. Researchers found that time-to-separation predicts satisfaction decline better than time since the relationship began. Life satisfaction was less affected compared to relationship satisfaction.Age and marital status influenced how relationship satisfaction declined. Those who were left by their partner entered the terminal phase later but experienced a steeper drop. The study confirms a common pattern in breakups, which could help in designing better relationship support and interventions.Source-Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz