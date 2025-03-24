Can You Predict Breakups? Yes, You Can

Relationships don’t end suddenly; they follow a predictable decline pattern.
Two Phases of Relationship DeclineRelationship satisfaction drops before a breakup. Studies shows a clear decline as separation approached. The decline happened in two phases: a slow preterminal phase followed by a sharp terminal phase.
Predicting a Breakup: Timing and FactorsTerminal phase of relationship decline starts about 0.58 to 2.30 years before a breakup. Researchers found that time-to-separation predicts satisfaction decline better than time since the relationship began. Life satisfaction was less affected compared to relationship satisfaction.
Who Feels It More? Initiators vs. RecipientsAge and marital status influenced how relationship satisfaction declined. Those who were left by their partner entered the terminal phase later but experienced a steeper drop. The study confirms a common pattern in breakups, which could help in designing better relationship support and interventions.
Source-Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz