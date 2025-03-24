About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Can You Predict Breakups? Yes, You Can

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 24 2025 11:17 AM

Relationships don’t end suddenly; they follow a predictable decline pattern.

Can You Predict Breakups? Yes, You Can
Have you ever wondered why relationships fall apart? A groundbreaking study reveals that romantic dissatisfaction follows a distinct pattern before separation, highlighting two crucial phases. Understanding this could help prevent heartbreak before it's too late (1 Trusted Source
Terminal Decline Of Satisfaction In Romantic Relationships: Evidence From Four Longitudinal Studies.

Go to source).

New App Can Help You Deal With 'Break-Ups'
New App Can Help You Deal With 'Break-Ups'
Did you just had break-up? Don't worry, because now there's an app to help you deal with the traumatic post break-up phase.
Advertisement

Two Phases of Relationship Decline

Relationship satisfaction drops before a breakup. Studies shows a clear decline as separation approached. The decline happened in two phases: a slow preterminal phase followed by a sharp terminal phase.


Advertisement
"Separation Agency" for Breaking Up, in Germany
Bernd Dressler, head of the Separation Agency in Germany, will calmly and efficiently do the dirty work for you, if you want to break up with your lover but haven't got the guts?

Predicting a Breakup: Timing and Factors

Terminal phase of relationship decline starts about 0.58 to 2.30 years before a breakup. Researchers found that time-to-separation predicts satisfaction decline better than time since the relationship began. Life satisfaction was less affected compared to relationship satisfaction.


Advertisement
Men Find Healthy Ways to Cope with a Breakup: Here's How
Men Find Healthy Ways to Cope with a Breakup: Here's How
Healthy Divorce: Breaking up with your loved one is hard to do, but many men find healthy ways to cope with separation.

Who Feels It More? Initiators vs. Recipients

Age and marital status influenced how relationship satisfaction declined. Those who were left by their partner entered the terminal phase later but experienced a steeper drop. The study confirms a common pattern in breakups, which could help in designing better relationship support and interventions.

Reference:
  1. Terminal Decline Of Satisfaction In Romantic Relationships: Evidence From Four Longitudinal Studies - (https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2Fpspp0000551)

Source-Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz
Emotional and Physical Pain Hurt in a Similar Way
Emotional and Physical Pain Hurt in a Similar Way
A new research has shown that physical pain and intense emotional like that of rejection hurts in a similar way by activating the same ‘pain’ pathways in the brain.

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional