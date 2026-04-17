Can You Get Rabies from a Minor Scratch?

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#Rabies isn’t just a deep bite risk! Even minor #dog or #batscratches turn skin cells into viral breeding grounds that pass the infection directly to your #neurons. Protect your #nervoussystem and follow WHO immune response steps. #infectiousdisease #rabiesvirus #rabiesresearch #dermatology #publichealth #zoonoticdiseases #WHOpathways #neurology #virology