Can You Generate a New Blood Vessel?

Blood vessel generation is identified to have a unique "switch" as per a study at Kumamoto University.
The study team systematically analyzed the epigenetic changes in angiogenesis-stimulated vascular endothelial cells (blood vessels) to defy the conventional epigenomic wisdom.
It was found that a unique epigenetic modification (bivalent histone-mark switch — specific to critical transcription factors) induces genes essential for angiogenesis and revealed that the histone modifiers responsible for this modification are vital for postnatal angiogenesis.
Source: Medindia