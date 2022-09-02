About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can You Generate a New Blood Vessel?

by Karishma Abhishek on February 9, 2022 at 9:36 AM
Font : A-A+

Can You Generate a New Blood Vessel?

Blood vessel generation is identified to have a unique "switch" as per a study at Kumamoto University.

The study team systematically analyzed the epigenetic changes in angiogenesis-stimulated vascular endothelial cells (blood vessels) to defy the conventional epigenomic wisdom.

Advertisement


It was found that a unique epigenetic modification (bivalent histone-mark switch — specific to critical transcription factors) induces genes essential for angiogenesis and revealed that the histone modifiers responsible for this modification are vital for postnatal angiogenesis.

The findings may hold the potential to compile the epigenomic database for normal endothelial cells and selective epigenomic drug discovery to protect against age-related vascular diseases.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Brain Mechanism Behind Loneliness

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Angiogenesis
Angiogenesis
Angiogenesis is the process of formation of new blood vessels from pre-existing blood vessels. It .....
Vasculitis
Vasculitis
Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; ....
Kawasaki Disease
Kawasaki Disease
Kawasaki disease affects the children that involve the skin, mouth and blood vessels. It can be ......
Bleeding Disorders
Bleeding Disorders
Bleeding disorder is an acquired or an inherited condition, which is characterized by excessive ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)