Can Weight Loss Programs Change Your Quality of Life?

by Hannah Joy on  November 6, 2019 at 1:52 PM Weight Loss
Weight loss programs can influence your quality of life, reveals a new study. Obesity can lead to a number of adverse health consequences and affect the quality of life of an individual. However, along with weight loss programs, liraglutide 3.0 mg/d needs to be given to improve the individual's quality of life.
Obesity increases a number of adverse health consequences including reduced health-related quality of life. But little is known about the relationship between weight loss and changes in quality of life.

A new study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) examined changes in general and weight-related quality of life outcomes in patients with obesity who participated in different weight loss treatments for 52 weeks.

Participants were assigned to either intensive behavioral therapy (IBT), IBT and liraglutide (a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration for chronic weight management), or a multicomponent program of IBT, liraglutide, and a portion-controlled diet.

Results showed that an intensive lifestyle intervention, delivered alone or with liraglutide 3.0 mg/d, produced clinically significant improvements in aspects of general and weight-related quality of life.

Participants who received both liraglutide and IBT were more likely to achieve clinically meaningful improvements in weight-related quality of life compared to those who received only IBT.

"Many of the changes in the study participants are clinically meaningful and suggest the potential benefits for weight loss and quality of life when combining IBT and liraglutide," said Penn Nursing's Ariana Chao, PhD, CRNP, Assistant Professor of Nursing, and lead investigator of the study.



Source: Eurekalert

