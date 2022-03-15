About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can Weight Loss Boost the Chance of Getting Pregnant?

by Dr Jayashree on March 15, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Intensive lifestyle changes for weight loss did not improve the chances of pregnancy and healthy childbirth, found a new study published in the scientific journal PLOS Medicine.

"We have known for decades that obese women often have difficulty getting pregnant," said researcher Daniel J. Haisenleder, Ph.D., of the University of Virginia School of Medicine's Center for Research in Reproduction.

For this reason, many physicians advise weight loss before conception. However, few studies have addressed the issue comparing a healthy lifestyle with weight loss exercises.

A new study finds the fertility benefits from weight loss comprising of a randomized population of 379 women with obesity and unexplained infertility.
It was conducted at nine academic medical centers across the country, divided participants into two groups: Half the women dieted intensely using meal replacements, medications, and increased physical activity.

The other half simply increased their physical activity without trying to lose weight. After completing the programs, both groups received three rounds of standard infertility treatments.

Women in the weight-loss program ended up losing, on average, 7% of their body weight, while participants in the exercise-only group typically maintained their weights.

But, in the end, there were no significant differences between the two groups in terms of the frequency of healthy births.

In total, 23 of the 188 women who completed the 16-week intensive weight-loss program ended up giving birth; among the 191 who completed the exercise-only program, 29 gave birth.

Based on their findings, researchers conclude that the weight-loss program did not make women more fertile or improve birth outcomes compared with simply exercising.

Weight loss improved metabolic health in these subjects. Unfortunately, the changes seen did not improve fertility. Infertility within this population remains an important health issue and will require further studies to address the problem in the future.



