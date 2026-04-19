Can Weekend Binge Drinking Damage Your Liver?

Young adults and men are most prone to binge drinking, and drinking more in one sitting directly raises the risk of liver fibrosis.

Why MASLD Patients Must Avoid Episodic Heavy Drinking

Truth About Alcohol and Liver Disease

Obesity, High Blood Pressure and Alcohol — A Triple Threat to Liver Health

Episodic Heavy Drinking and Implications for Steatotic Liver Disease Nomenclature: A National Cross-Sectional Study - (https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(26)00163-1/abstract)

Many people believe that keeping their alcohol intake low during the week gives them a free pass to drink heavily on weekends without any real consequences for their liver. ( )However, groundbreaking new research from Keck Medicine of USC, published inchallenges that assumption entirely — suggesting thatregardless of how little a person drinks the rest of the time.Researchers discovered that people withor harmful scarring of the liver, if they engage in episodic heavy drinking. Episodic heavy drinking is four or more drinks in one day for women and five or more drinks in one day for men, at least once a month.Those whothan individuals who spread out the same total alcohol intake over time, according to the findings.and the more drinks consumed at one time, the more liver fibrosis people tended to have.“This study is a huge wake-up call because traditionally, physicians have tended to look at the total amount of alcohol consumed, not how it is consumed, when determining the risk to the liver,” said Brian P. Lee, MD, MAS, a hepatologist and liver transplant specialist with Keck Medicine and principal investigator of the study. “Our research suggests that the public needs to be much more aware of the danger of occasional heavy drinking and should avoid it even if they drink moderately the rest of the time.”Lee and his colleagues used data from the nationally representative National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a long-running health survey of the United States population. They included data from more than 8,000 adults, collected between 2017 and 2023. In particular, they looked at the link between episodic heavy drinking and advanced liver fibrosis to understand how drinking patterns — not just total drinks — may cause harm even to moderate drinkers, which is considered seven drinks a week for women and 14 or less for men.The research team focused on MASLD because of its prevalence among Americans.and is on the rise. Additionally, while MASLD is not defined as alcohol-related, Lee and his colleagues wanted to explore if alcohol did in fact play some role in the condition.More than one-half of the adults included in the study reported episodic heavy drinking and almost 16% of patients with MASLD were episodic heavy drinkers.The researchers compared people with MASLD with the same age, sex and average weekly alcohol consumption, segmenting some as episodic heavy drinkers and others as non-episodic heavy drinkers, to reach their conclusion that episodic heavy drinkers with MASLD had nearly three times higher odds of experiencing advanced liver fibrosis.Lee speculates thatand increase inflammation, which leads to scarring and damage. People with MASLD may be particularly at risk, as Lee’s previous research has shown that obesity, high blood pressure and other conditions associated with MASLD can more than double liver disease risk.Alcohol-related liver disease has more than doubled in the last two decades, according to Lee. He believes this trend is driven by pandemic-era surges in drinking and an increase in people with risk factors for MASLD, like obesity and diabetes.“Although this study focused on patients with MASLD, these findings may also be pertinent to a broader patient population,” said Lee. “With more than half of adults reporting some episodic heavy drinking, this issue deserves further attention from both physicians and researchers to help better understand, prevent and treat liver disease.”Source-Eurekalert