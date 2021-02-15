Can We Predict Muscle Weakness Occurring Due To Aging?

This can impact the patient's everyday life.
This disease is linked to higher death rates. Many causes can impact likelihood of developing this weakness.
In a genetic analysis of over 250,000 people aged over 60, the team led by researchers at the University of Exeter looked at handgrip strength, using thresholds of muscle function loss derived from international definitions of sarcopenia.
The team then conducted genetic analysis and found that specific biological mechanisms push some people towards sarcopenia
, whilst protecting others. The study identified 15 areas of the genome, or loci, associated with muscle weakness, which also included 12 loci not implicated in previous analyses of continuous measures of grip strength.
Other causes of sarcopenia include biomarkers in blood like red blood cells and inflammation. Together, these results highlight specific areas for identifying those at most risk or for intervention.
Lead author Garan Jones said, "The strongest associations we found were close to regions of the genome regulating the immune system, and growth and development of the musclo-skeletal system. However we also discovered associations with regions not previously known to be linked to musclo-skeletal traits."
On analysis, the researchers found that in older people muscle weakness shared common genetic pathways with metabolic diseases such as type-2 diabetes, and auto-immune conditions
such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. In people with an increased risk of these conditions, sarcopenia may be a key outcome to look out for and prevent.
Garan Jones added, "We hope that by understanding the genetic contributions to muscle weakness with age, we will be able to highlight possible therapeutic interventions earlier in life, which would lead to a happier and healthier old age."
