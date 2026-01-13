Can We Predict Bone Marrow Cancer Relapse Early?

Here’s the new breakthrough bone marrow cellular blueprints, helping doctors spot high-risk patients early.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A single-cell atlas characterizes dysregulation of the bone marrow immune microenvironment associated with outcomes in multiple myeloma



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

No more guesswork in charting #cancer_relapse: By merging the patient’s unique #immune_signals and genetic data, scientists now cracked the defense code that fuels #bone_marrow_cancer, serving as a better path for personalized therapies. #multiplemyeloma #bloodcancer #immuneatlas #oncology #cancerprevention

Using a Massive Immune Cell Atlas to Tailor Therapies for Every Patient

Moving Beyond Standard Treatments to Rebuild the Body’s Immune Defenses

Massive Data is Helping Doctors Spot Hidden Dangers in the Bone Marrow

Your Bone Marrow’s Immune Profile Holds the Secret to Predicting Disease Relapse

Understanding the Bone Marrow Environment Leads to More Accurate Prognoses

Adding an ‘Immune Component’ is the Missing Piece in Assessing Cancer Risk

A single-cell atlas characterizes dysregulation of the bone marrow immune microenvironment associated with outcomes in multiple myeloma - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43018-025-01072-4)

By combining the distinct immune signal pathways with genetic information, scientists are now able to chart the specific cellular roadmaps.(Theand survival predictions.The discovery was made by researchers from Washington University and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).The remarkable immune breakthrough transforms one-size-fits-all care into an individualized approach, navigating the development of next-generation immunotherapies in myeloma care. The paper was published in the“It is time for a better understanding of the immune system in multiple myeloma,” said WashU Medicine co-senior author Li Ding, PhD, the David English Smith Professor of Medicine and a research member of Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine..”While considered a rare cancer, multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer after leukemia, accounting for about 15%-20% of new blood cancer diagnoses in the U.S. annually. Plasma cells are white blood cells in the bone marrow.When they grow out of control, they crowd out healthy blood cells. About 60% of patients are still living five years after diagnosis.Many new treatment options have emerged for multiple myeloma in recent years that can extend survival for many patients, sometimes for more than a decade. Even so, the disease almost always returns after periods of remission, emphasizing the need for new and better options.Several of. But researchers suspect there may yet be untapped opportunities for immune-based treatments for multiple myeloma, and the immune cell atlas is a new tool to harness in pursuit of such therapies.,” said coauthor and WashU Medicine oncologist Ravi Vij, MD, the Jeffrey S. and Prue H. Gershman Distinguished Professor of Medicine.“As immunotherapies like CAR-T cells and bispecific antibodies become central to treatment, understanding the immune context in which they operate is essential. Clinically, this work lays the foundation for immune-informed risk stratification and rational development of new therapies that not only target the tumor but also restore effective anti-myeloma immunity.”Vij treats patients with multiple myeloma and other blood cancers at Siteman Cancer Center.The research team performed a rigorous and cutting-edge genetic analysis called single-cell RNA sequencing of almost 1.4 million individual plasma and immune cells in bone marrow sampled from 337 newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients.The data describe patients enrolled in MMRF’s CoMMpass Study, which is the first large-scale, long-running study of patients with multiple myeloma focused on analyzing disease progression and treatment response based on the genomic and molecular profiles of the patients. WashU Medicine is one of multiple sites participating in the CoMMpass Study.The, meaning their cancer returned soon after a first round of treatment.The researchers identified signaling patterns between the cancer cells and immune cells that drive inflammation, which might be boosting the cancer’s growth in patients with aggressive disease.The team also identified a type of T cell that had stopped working as expected and, rather than attacking the tumor as it should, acted to suppress immune activity against the cancer. Together, these findings could help make prognosis more accurate and aid in selecting the best therapies.,” said co-senior author and MMRF Chief Scientific Officer George Mulligan, PhD.“The MMRF’s CoMMpass Study, combined with the expertise from investigators at WashU Medicine and leading institutions across the country, has created an unprecedented resource that will accelerate discovery and improve outcomes for myeloma patients.”Importantly,and have shortened survival.Such predictions can help guide treatment decisions in terms of matching the intensity of the treatment with the aggressiveness of the cancer.Current methods for determining whether a patient has high-risk multiple myeloma versus standard risk rely on knowing the genetic features of the cancer cells combined with clinical aspects of the patient’s health.The new study found that adding an immune component to this analysis would likely improve the accuracy of the categorization.,” Ding said.“This immune cell atlas fills a gap in knowledge that is needed to develop these types of new clinical tools.”Source-Eurekalert